Little Mix

Little Mix Post Amazing Clap Back After Fan Criticises Them on Twitter

Don't come for the 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' stars...

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 12:26

It's no secret that Little Mix are some of the most talented performers in music. From their vocals on moving ballads like 'Secret Love Song' to their choreography in music videos like 'Salute', the 'No More Sad Songs' girl group set the bar for British pop.

Nevertheless, people still come for them. However, as the girls proved last night, they will put you in your place if you do.

View the lyrics
Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more

Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

After the girls kicked off their incredible Glory Days Tour last night, a fan took to Twitter to praise Perrie Edwards for her brilliant vocals: "THAT F***ING NOTE DURING DOWN & DIRTY OMG PERRIE LOUISE EDWARDS DID THAT IM SCREAMING"!

So far so normal. However, soon afterwards another fan replied with some bizarre criticism "perrie should stop overworking her vocals + they should stop performing Power it always sounds like they're struggling". Excuse me? What is this nonsense?

Struggling? If we could hit those high notes like Perrie and the rest of the girls we'd be singing them all the time!

And a Little Mix tour without their Top 5 Platinum single 'Power'? We don't think so.

Never ones to let silly or hurtful comments go by them (from trolls who complain about what they like to wear to their body image), the Little Mix girls quickly tweeted a great clap back in response to the critical fan: "Why don't you try [to] sing it hun?"

OMG. THE 'SHOUT OUT TO MY EX' SINGERS ARE NOT HOLDING BACK!

Seriously though? Can anyone other than Little Mix actually sing 'Power'?

A reminder that you should never go after the UK's biggest girl group.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Little Mix

Little Mix Post Amazing Clap Back After Fan Criticises Them on Twitter

Eminem

Eminem Might Be Releasing A New Album Next Month

Bella Hadid Marks Her 21st Birthday With A Non-Traditional Thong Selfie

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Little Mix

Little Mix Kick Off Incredible Glory Days Tour in Aberdeen

Kylie Jenner Once Claimed She'd Give Up Instagram When She Had A Baby

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan's Sensational Transformation Over The Years

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

The New Trailer For Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is Here

Little Mix 'Really Want To' Collaborate With Fifth Harmony

Kylie Jenner Is Now Straight Up Trolling Us With These Latest 'Pregnancy' Pics

Did Marnie Simpson Throw Subtle Shade At Stephanie Davis And Ex Ricky Rayment?

It's World Mental Health Day Today, Here's Why It Matters

Why We Need To Include Tourette's When We Talk About Mental Health

Living With Emetophobia And How To Get Help

Camila Cabello

Attention Camilizers! This Is Your Chance To Ask Camila Cabello ANYTHING

9 Times Sophie Kasaei Gave You All The Inspo You Need To Pick Your Autumn/Winter Coat

21 Slayin’ Selfies From Birthday Girl Bella Hadid

15 Things You Didn't Know About Bella Hadid

Apple Adds Gender Neutral, Breastfeeding And Hundreds More Emojis to IOS11 Update

Dove Apologise For Body Wash Advert As It's Slammed For Racism

More From Little Mix

Little Mix

Little Mix Post Amazing Clap Back After Fan Criticises Them on Twitter

Little Mix

Little Mix Kick Off Incredible Glory Days Tour in Aberdeen

Little Mix 'Really Want To' Collaborate With Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Little Mix Unveil Amazing Glory Days Platinum Edition Album Cover

Little Mix
Music

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate Biggest Singles and Albums of the Year So Far Lists

Jesy Nelson Takes To Insta To Introduce New Boyf To The World

Little Mix

Little Mix Are Re-Releasing 'Glory Days' With Brand New Songs

CNCO & Little Mix

Reggaetón Lento (Remix)

Little Mix

Little Mix Now Have A Massive 10 Million Followers on Twitter

Celebrity

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Little Mix Fans Obsess Over Jade Thirlwall For Dressing Like 'Princess Jasmine' Despite Losing Out On Disney Part

The Official Charts Just Made All These Songs Million Sellers

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Kylie Jenner Is Now Straight Up Trolling Us With These Latest 'Pregnancy' Pics

Celebrity

11 Times Chloe Ferry's Belfie Snaps Made Our Actual Eyes Water

Did Marnie Simpson Throw Subtle Shade At Stephanie Davis And Ex Ricky Rayment?

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ibiza Weekender's Imogen Townley Goes Mad At Stephen Bear After He Plays A Cheeky Prank During Her Tattoo Session

Ariana Grande Is Unrecognisable As She Colours Her Hair Grey

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE