Little Mix Post Amazing Clap Back After Fan Criticises Them on Twitter

It's no secret that Little Mix are some of the most talented performers in music. From their vocals on moving ballads like 'Secret Love Song' to their choreography in music videos like 'Salute', the 'No More Sad Songs' girl group set the bar for British pop.

Nevertheless, people still come for them. However, as the girls proved last night, they will put you in your place if you do.

After the girls kicked off their incredible Glory Days Tour last night, a fan took to Twitter to praise Perrie Edwards for her brilliant vocals: "THAT F***ING NOTE DURING DOWN & DIRTY OMG PERRIE LOUISE EDWARDS DID THAT IM SCREAMING"!

So far so normal. However, soon afterwards another fan replied with some bizarre criticism "perrie should stop overworking her vocals + they should stop performing Power it always sounds like they're struggling". Excuse me? What is this nonsense?

Struggling? If we could hit those high notes like Perrie and the rest of the girls we'd be singing them all the time!

THAT FUCKING NOTE DURING DOWN & DIRTY OMG PERRIE LOUISE EDWARDS DID THAT IM SCREAMING https://t.co/hPCMyg5MAC — younes, #1perrieizer (@shadyleighanne) October 9, 2017

And a Little Mix tour without their Top 5 Platinum single 'Power'? We don't think so.

Never ones to let silly or hurtful comments go by them (from trolls who complain about what they like to wear to their body image), the Little Mix girls quickly tweeted a great clap back in response to the critical fan: "Why don't you try [to] sing it hun?"

OMG. THE 'SHOUT OUT TO MY EX' SINGERS ARE NOT HOLDING BACK!

Why don't you try sing it hun? — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 9, 2017

Seriously though? Can anyone other than Little Mix actually sing 'Power'?

A reminder that you should never go after the UK's biggest girl group.

Words: Sam Prance

