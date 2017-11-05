Little Mix Release Second Amazing 'Dear Lover' Snippet

Little Mix have had a relentless year. Not only have all of their singles from 'Touch' to 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' been some of the biggest songs of the year but their album Glory Days has been certified 2x Platinum in the UK. And there's more to come.

The legendary girl group have just teased another snippet of their upcoming new song 'Dear Lover'.

View the lyrics Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body

I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be

The one that I've been chasing in my dreams

Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it

Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight

The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now

See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no

Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste

Come muévete, muévete, muévete

Our bodies on fire, with full of desire

If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher

And to all the ladies around the world

Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)

I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)

This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so

Come get, come get some more



Boy, I wish that this could last forever

'Cause every second by your side is heaven

Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh

I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter

Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor

Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight

Can we get it right here one more time



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Closer, baby, let go



Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"

La noche está para un reggaetón lento

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Muévete, muévete

Báilalo, báilalo

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo

Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)

Drop it low, drop it low

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let's go Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES. YOU CAN REALLY LISTEN TO BRAND NEW LITTLE MIX MUSIC RIGHT THIS MINUTE!

The girls first teased a clip of the song last week but have now shared a sixty-second clip of the song and it sounds incredible. The song is more modern and mature than any of there releases to date. It's about reconnecting with a lover for one night.

"All I need is your, all I need is your touch // Baby that's all I'm asking of you" sing the group.

Your feedback on 'Dear Lover' has been amazing so we had to give you another little preview! 💚🌴 xjesyx https://t.co/3cKvy6dltl pic.twitter.com/RKYbctjzHq — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 12, 2017

We need to hear this masterpiece in full as soon as possible. Later today would be ideal.

Thankfully, we shouldn't have to wait too long. 'Dear Lover' is one of three new tracks set to be released next Friday as part of the Platinum Edition of Little Mix's Number 1 album Glory Days. The re-release also comes with its very own documentary.

And the girls have teased another track, 'Is Your Love Enough?', on social media too.

Seriously both of these sound like they could be Number 1 hits.

Fingers crossed that Little MIx put one of these out on Friday!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.