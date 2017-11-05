Little Mix Release Second Amazing 'Dear Lover' Snippet
This sounds incredible...
Little Mix have had a relentless year. Not only have all of their singles from 'Touch' to 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' been some of the biggest songs of the year but their album Glory Days has been certified 2x Platinum in the UK. And there's more to come.
The legendary girl group have just teased another snippet of their upcoming new song 'Dear Lover'.
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"
YES. YOU CAN REALLY LISTEN TO BRAND NEW LITTLE MIX MUSIC RIGHT THIS MINUTE!
The girls first teased a clip of the song last week but have now shared a sixty-second clip of the song and it sounds incredible. The song is more modern and mature than any of there releases to date. It's about reconnecting with a lover for one night.
"All I need is your, all I need is your touch // Baby that's all I'm asking of you" sing the group.
We need to hear this masterpiece in full as soon as possible. Later today would be ideal.
Thankfully, we shouldn't have to wait too long. 'Dear Lover' is one of three new tracks set to be released next Friday as part of the Platinum Edition of Little Mix's Number 1 album Glory Days. The re-release also comes with its very own documentary.
And the girls have teased another track, 'Is Your Love Enough?', on social media too.
Seriously both of these sound like they could be Number 1 hits.
Fingers crossed that Little MIx put one of these out on Friday!
Words: Sam Prance
