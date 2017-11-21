Little Mix

Little Mix Score Thirteenth VEVO Certified Music Video

Our girls are unstoppable...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 10:30

Another day, another slay. It's nigh impossible to list all of the huge feats that Little Mix have achieved this year. From their first Brit Award to their first Number 1 album, it's safe to say that the 'Move' stars have had the biggest year of their career to date.

That's not all though. Just yesterday, the famous foursome scored their thirteenth VEVO certified music video.

View the lyrics
Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more

Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LITTLE MIX REALLY HAVE 13 MUSIC VIDEOS WITH OVER 100 MILLION VIEWS.

The X Factor winners reached the huge milestone after the visual for their latest single 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' surpassed the 100 million mark on YouTube. The CNCO duet has been an instant hit so it's no surprise that its video is just as popular.

'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' now joins the likes of 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Black Magic', 'Hair' and 'Touch'.

@tmrwmag @jackmarge

With 13 VEVO certified music videos, Little Mix share the same accolade as global superstars like Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga, Maluma and Pitbull. They also have more videos with 100 million views than Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

Considering the 'Power' hitmakers' huge popularity, we have no doubt that they will surpass 13 soon.

The 'No More Sad Songs' and 'Change Your Life' videos are both close to topping 100 million views.

[Getty]

Plus with new music coming, we could be getting more massive Little Mix visuals very soon.

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition is out this Friday. We cannot wait to get our hands on it!

Words: Sam Prance

