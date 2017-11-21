Little Mix Score Thirteenth VEVO Certified Music Video
Our girls are unstoppable...
Another day, another slay. It's nigh impossible to list all of the huge feats that Little Mix have achieved this year. From their first Brit Award to their first Number 1 album, it's safe to say that the 'Move' stars have had the biggest year of their career to date.
That's not all though. Just yesterday, the famous foursome scored their thirteenth VEVO certified music video.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LITTLE MIX REALLY HAVE 13 MUSIC VIDEOS WITH OVER 100 MILLION VIEWS.
The X Factor winners reached the huge milestone after the visual for their latest single 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' surpassed the 100 million mark on YouTube. The CNCO duet has been an instant hit so it's no surprise that its video is just as popular.
'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' now joins the likes of 'Shout Out to My Ex', 'Black Magic', 'Hair' and 'Touch'.
With 13 VEVO certified music videos, Little Mix share the same accolade as global superstars like Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga, Maluma and Pitbull. They also have more videos with 100 million views than Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.
Considering the 'Power' hitmakers' huge popularity, we have no doubt that they will surpass 13 soon.
The 'No More Sad Songs' and 'Change Your Life' videos are both close to topping 100 million views.
Plus with new music coming, we could be getting more massive Little Mix visuals very soon.
Glory Days: The Platinum Edition is out this Friday. We cannot wait to get our hands on it!
Words: Sam Prance
