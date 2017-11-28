Little Mix and Aleem Take London By Storm With The Glory Days Tour Finale

After 11 months on the road we would understand if Little Mix half-assed their way to the end of their sold-out Glory Days Tour but instead we watched on Saturday as they proved themselves an unstoppable force with yet another mesmerising performance.

Before the group arrived on stage for their penultimate show, we - along with 20,000 others - were treated to a brilliant set from the wonderfully talented Aleem, who brought the excited crowd to their feet with his collection of electro-pop songs made perfectly for arena-sized sing-alongs.

The rising star wowed us with rousing renditions of songs from his Open Letters EP, including his breakout hit 'Inside Out', and current single 'So Damn Good' that let him showcase his incredibly smooth vocals and ever-moving hips. Accompanied by one hype man onstage, Aleem was the star of his energetic set, made by his endless charisma and charm that make it clear he's a born star.

He ended his set with a total bang-er, performing an unreleased tune titled 'I Told You' that is just crying out to be a single. The club-ready bop utilises the all-important falsetto in his vocal range over electro production that builds quickly to the chorus' boiling point that unleashes a storm of beats so irresistible everyone in the arena was up on their feet by the end of the first chorus.

If the crowd weren't already frantic with anticipation then by the time Aleem had worked his charm on us you could feel the O2 Arena trembling in excitement for the four members of pop royalty to take the stage.

Little Mix's M.O. was made clear from the second Beyoncé's 'Run The World (Girls)' blasted just before the lights went down. The night - and every night - was about female empowerment and strength in numbers or, rather, friendship, all soundtracked by the finest production in pop.

Ascending to the stage amongst bursts of flames, the four superstars kicked the show off with a fiery performance of their platinum-selling anthem 'Power' worth at least 10 flame emojis. Dressed in all-black leather, their seemingly effortless ability to deliver studio-perfect vocals (if not better) while simultaneously nailing high-energy routines with unmatched sass and ferocity was made abundantly clear within the first few minutes. This set the bar for the rest of the night and they didn't let us down as their unparalleled energy kept them going for the next 90 minutes, working their way through the set list of their greatest hits and most of the Glory Days album.

It's a testament to how great their discography is that the first section of the show included two of their biggest singles, 'Black Magic' and 'Move', instead of leaving them nearer the end. These two songs are absolute pop perfection and could easily be performed the same way time and time again but the girls kept them fresh with different arrangements that brought new life to them, showcasing their versatility and adaptability with ease. Performing in front of red-lit screens, album track 'Private Show' went off just as hard as the hits and demonstrated their supreme, sexy confidence they've embraced as their career has progressed.

With a set list jam-packed of anthems and each song introducing new production elements, it's difficult to choose a favourite section of the show but it certainly reached magical highs when they elevated above the crowd on a transparent platform that scaled the length of the arena. Bringing the tempo down temporarily, they got up close and personal with fans for an intimate set that showcased each of their incredible and distinct. It's evident throughout the concert that their sisterhood is much more than a brand tactic as they allow each member to have their moment, grinning as they watch Leigh-Anne slay the middle 8 of 'Your Love' or Perrie reach impossibly high notes in 'Secret Love Song'.

The latter was introduced with a very touching - and rather emotional - speech from Jade who dedicated their signature ballad to their LGBTQ+ fans, encouraging them to live freely and declaring the band's love for them and mentioning they want their shows to be a safe space for such fans. It was a powerful moment that proved how important Little Mix are. It is rare to heart artists make such an explicit statement of support to the community and definitely more so for a mainstream act with such a young audience, yet she purposely took the time to make the sincere speech to use the band's influence for good and to spread love. There was probably countless kids in the arena who had never heard of 'LGBT' before and didn't know wha it meant but it starts a conversation that is so very important, which is why it rightly received a roar of applause from fans.

These themes of love, sisterhood and empowerment dominated the rest of the set list. The heartwarming 'Nothing Else Matters' celebrated the bond of the four girls, while early hits 'Wings' and 'Salute' united the screaming crowd in a declaration of strength and girl power, and the band owned their sexualities with fierce renditions of 'Down & Dirty' and 'Freak'. The show debunks any criticisms of Little Mix being apolitical as every song in their catalogue is a statement of defiance that celebrates individuality, women and the underdog. What people might think their interviews lack must not understand the power of pop music or the influence of four strong young women spreading these messages to thousands with every note and dance move.

After a game of sing-alongs that saw them briefly revisit 'Love Me Like You' and 'How Ya Doin'?', they finished the show with the one-two punch of 'Touch' - mixed with 'Reggaetón Lento' - and the euphoric 'Shout Out To My Ex', leaving everyone in awe of their incomparable talents and uplifted by the pure undeniable joy of brilliant pop.

They perform with superhuman stamina, dance harder than any other pop act around, can sing like the best of them then chat away to fans as if they're our old pals, and this combination is what makes them the biggest girl band - or band, full stop? - in the world right now.

The Glory Days Tour was truly incredible: a relentlessly impressive showcase of four insanely talented artists in their prime. With back-to-back bangers, vocals and hairflips for days, we already can't wait to see them again.

Good news: Little Mix have just announced The Summer Hits Tour 2018, a 15-date stadium tour of the UK next July, while Aleem is embarking on his first headline tour of the UK & Ireland next spring. You really don't want to miss either of these shows!

Words: Ross McNeilage

