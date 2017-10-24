Little Mix

Little Mix Talk "Mature" New Music and Empowering Women

Pop's biggest band are on the latest cover of tmrw magazine...

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 15:19

Little Mix are grown and they'll do whatever they want to.

The biggest girl band in the world are on the cover of tmrw magazine's new issue and reflect on their musical growth, love, sex and being role models for women of all ages in the typically candid interview.

As they prepare to re-release their latest album Glory Days, the band reveal they won't shy away from singing about sex as it's part of their lives, although it won't ever dominate their albums.

View the lyrics
Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more

Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

“We love a bit of romance! We’re never like ‘yeah, give it to me!’ We’d never do an album just about sex, or an album just about dancing with a guy in a club," Perrie reveals. "We’d never ever do that, we just touch on subjects - pardon the pun.”

“Every album we’ve had, we’ve kind of grown up with the music and that reflects as the lyrics get a bit more mature, and we write more about relationships and stuff as the albums go on.”

Considering the success of the double platinum Glory Days, we don't think they need to worry about being more open. Everyone is loving it!

@tmrwmag @jackmarge

“It's the most mature album we’ve done, and it’s the most us as who we are now." Yes, girls!

After winning The X Factor six years ago, Little Mix have been viewed as role models since the start of their careers and they embrace their position to give women a more realistic and diverse view of beauty, encouraging self-confidence and aiming to empower women of all ages.

“I think that's why we're so passionate about making others speak out about their own insecurities because we have loads," they say. "We have each other, so it makes it easier for us cus we always send love to each other and we cry on each other's shoulders."

@tmrwmag @jackmarge

"But we want to kind of be a shoulder to cry on for other women out there, if that makes sense. That’s why we do what we do.”

And that right there is exactly why we love Little Mix!

The band are currently busy touring arenas around the UK on their sold-out Glory Days Tour, while Glory Days: The Platinum Edition will be released on November 24th.

@tmrwmag @jackmarge

The Platinum Edition features three brand new songs (!) along with their current single, the brilliant CNCO-assisted 'Reggaetón Lento', and includes a full-length behind-the-scenes documentary (!!).

Will we get a new single before the re-release drops? We'll have to wait and see if they surprise us, but in the meantime you can get your copy of their gorgeous tmrw magazine shoot now to read the rest of the interview!

@tmrwmag @jackmarge

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH LITTLE MIX'S 'TOUCH' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
You and I and nobody else
Feeling feelings I've never felt
The way you got me under your spell
Don't you keep it all to yourself

So won't you take it?
I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet, all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh

Photograph with no T-shirt on
Why you making me wait so long?
(Wait so long)
I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell
But don't you keep it all to yourself

So won't you take it?
I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself
(To yourself)

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, hey

And now my whole week, my whole week is golden
Can you see me glowing? That's how I feel
And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions
'Cause I know that this could be something real

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh (Only a touch of your love)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Want a touch of your)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet, all week
Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, hey!
Just a touch of your love, hey!
Just a touch of your love
Writer(s): Hanni Ibrahim, Philip Plested, Patrick Patrikios, A. S. Govere Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian Sets The Record Straight On Reports She's Pregnant With Fourth Child

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Unveils 'Wolves' Artwork and Lyrics on Social Media

Little Mix for tmrw magazine

Little Mix Talk "Mature" New Music and Empowering Women

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling For Casey Johnson And Brother Chet To Have Their Own TV Show After Their Appearance

Single AF start date is CONFIRMED

Single AF 1: With Thanks To...

13 Terrifying YA Books To Scare You This Halloween

Camila Cabello in &#039;Havana&#039; music video

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Music Video Is A Red-Hot Blockbuster

Demi Lovato on set of new music video in October 2017

Demi Lovato Films Music Video For Rumoured Luis Fonsi Collaboration

11 Celebs That Worked For Other Celebrities Before They Got Famous

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Pennywise in It

Pennywise Actor Teases What We Can Expect From It: Chapter 2

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life

Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Just Had The Cutest Reunion

14 Of the Best Pop Cult Halloween Costumes For 2017

Cardi B and Beyoncé meet outside Made In America festival

Beyoncé Is Reportedly Featured On Cardi B's Album

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Blake Lively Just Trolled Ryan Reynolds On His Birthday With A Little Help From Ryan Gosling

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Talks Framing Ed Sheeran's Tweets

More From Little Mix

Little Mix for tmrw magazine

Little Mix Talk "Mature" New Music and Empowering Women

Little Mix

Little Mix Surprise Fans and Perform 'No More Sad Songs' on ITV's Your Song

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Ariana Grande and More Win Big at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

Celebrity

Little Mix Are Officially Rich After Banking Over One Million Pounds Each

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Met Up At Little Mix&#039;s Manchester gig
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Hung Out At The Little Mix Show Last Night And Had The Most Fun

Little Mix

Little Mix Unveil Incredible Glory Days: The Platinum Edition Track-Listing

Little Mix

Little Mix Salute the One Year Anniversary of 'Shout Out to My Ex'

The Major Pop Albums Still To Be Released In 2017

The 14 Huge Albums We're Still Waiting On In 2017

Little Mix Register New Song With The Writers Behind Hits By Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello

Little Mix

Little Mix Post Amazing Clap Back After Fan Criticises Them on Twitter

Little Mix

Little Mix Kick Off Incredible Glory Days Tour in Aberdeen

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies Has 32 Staples In The Head After Horrifying Gym Injury

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram
Celebrity

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life