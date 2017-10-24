Little Mix Talk "Mature" New Music and Empowering Women
Pop's biggest band are on the latest cover of tmrw magazine...
Little Mix are grown and they'll do whatever they want to.
The biggest girl band in the world are on the cover of tmrw magazine's new issue and reflect on their musical growth, love, sex and being role models for women of all ages in the typically candid interview.
As they prepare to re-release their latest album Glory Days, the band reveal they won't shy away from singing about sex as it's part of their lives, although it won't ever dominate their albums.
“We love a bit of romance! We’re never like ‘yeah, give it to me!’ We’d never do an album just about sex, or an album just about dancing with a guy in a club," Perrie reveals. "We’d never ever do that, we just touch on subjects - pardon the pun.”
“Every album we’ve had, we’ve kind of grown up with the music and that reflects as the lyrics get a bit more mature, and we write more about relationships and stuff as the albums go on.”
Considering the success of the double platinum Glory Days, we don't think they need to worry about being more open. Everyone is loving it!
“It's the most mature album we’ve done, and it’s the most us as who we are now." Yes, girls!
After winning The X Factor six years ago, Little Mix have been viewed as role models since the start of their careers and they embrace their position to give women a more realistic and diverse view of beauty, encouraging self-confidence and aiming to empower women of all ages.
“I think that's why we're so passionate about making others speak out about their own insecurities because we have loads," they say. "We have each other, so it makes it easier for us cus we always send love to each other and we cry on each other's shoulders."
"But we want to kind of be a shoulder to cry on for other women out there, if that makes sense. That’s why we do what we do.”
And that right there is exactly why we love Little Mix!
The band are currently busy touring arenas around the UK on their sold-out Glory Days Tour, while Glory Days: The Platinum Edition will be released on November 24th.
The Platinum Edition features three brand new songs (!) along with their current single, the brilliant CNCO-assisted 'Reggaetón Lento', and includes a full-length behind-the-scenes documentary (!!).
Will we get a new single before the re-release drops? We'll have to wait and see if they surprise us, but in the meantime you can get your copy of their gorgeous tmrw magazine shoot now to read the rest of the interview!
Words: Ross McNeilage
