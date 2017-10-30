Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

We cannot wait to see this...

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 12:14

Little Mix have been killing it all year. From their hit singles ('Touch', 'No More Sad Songs', 'Power', 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)') to their first Brit award win and supporting Ariana Grande in the US to their own tour, 2017 has been the year of Little Mix.

On top of that the girls have just unveiled a poster for Glory Days: The Documentary on social media.

View the lyrics
Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more

Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO WE ARE NOT JOKING LITTLE MIX ARE REALLY ABOUT TO RELEASE A DOCUMENTARY.

Glory Days: The Documentary comes out on the November 24th as part of the Platinum Edition of the girl group's Number 1 album Glory Days. The full-length film will feature exclusive footage of the girls performing and working over the past year.

The cinematic new poster stars all four girls looking amazing with their own individual props.

Glory Days: The Documentary is coming.... 24.11.17 🎥🎤💜 You ready?! 🙌

Glory Days: The Documentary is coming.... 24.11.17 🎥🎤💜 You ready?! 🙌

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on

We love Jade Thrilwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson all so much.

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition features a remixed tracklisting that includes all of the single revamps ('Touch (feat. Kid Ink)', 'No More Sad Songs (feat. Machine Gun Kelly), 'Power (feat. Stormzy)') and the CNCO collab 'Reggaeton Lenton (Remix)'.

Not to mention three new songs: 'If I Get My Way', 'Is Your Love Enough' and 'Dear Lover'.

The girls teased 'Is Your Love Enough' recently on the Glory Days tour and their Twitter.

We cannot wait to hear all three songs in full and watch the documentary next month!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

HelloWorld 2017: Zoella, Jim Chapman, The Vamps And More Star In Our Ultimate Round-Up

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Looks Like Nintendo Switch Is Getting On-Demand Video Streaming Services

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Charlotte Crosby Talks Celebrity Ghost Hunt: I’ll Be Openly Inviting The Ghosts To Enter Me

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Posts Heartfelt Tweet After 'Flicker' Goes Number 1 in the US

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn Admits To Being A Bully In Powerful Video

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Doesn't Think One Direction Could Work In The Future

Riverdale's KJ Apa Has A Stunt Double And It's Basically His Twin

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

Assassin's Creed: Origins Limited Edition Yeezys Competition Terms And Conditions

Towie

13 Terrifying Moments From TOWIE’s Halloween Episode

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt's Vomit-Filled Halloween Weekend Sounds Absolutely Hellish

Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Claims He Telepathically Knows What Cheryl Is Thinking

JK Rowling Has Finally Revealed The Inspiration Behind The Deathly Hallows Symbol

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

More From Little Mix

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

Little Mix

Leading Ladies Little Mix Bring The Party To London’s O2 Arena

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards of music group Little Mix attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Little Mix Tease Huge New Song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

Little Mix for tmrw magazine

Little Mix Talk "Mature" New Music and Empowering Women

Little Mix

Little Mix Surprise Fans and Perform 'No More Sad Songs' on ITV's Your Song

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Ariana Grande and More Win Big at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

Celebrity

Little Mix Are Officially Rich After Banking Over One Million Pounds Each

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Met Up At Little Mix&#039;s Manchester gig
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Hung Out At The Little Mix Show Last Night And Had The Most Fun

Little Mix

Little Mix Unveil Incredible Glory Days: The Platinum Edition Track-Listing

Little Mix

Little Mix Salute the One Year Anniversary of 'Shout Out to My Ex'

The Major Pop Albums Still To Be Released In 2017

The 14 Huge Albums We're Still Waiting On In 2017

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Doesn't Think One Direction Could Work In The Future

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru