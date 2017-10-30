Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster
We cannot wait to see this...
Little Mix have been killing it all year. From their hit singles ('Touch', 'No More Sad Songs', 'Power', 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)') to their first Brit award win and supporting Ariana Grande in the US to their own tour, 2017 has been the year of Little Mix.
On top of that the girls have just unveiled a poster for Glory Days: The Documentary on social media.
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more
Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
NO WE ARE NOT JOKING LITTLE MIX ARE REALLY ABOUT TO RELEASE A DOCUMENTARY.
Glory Days: The Documentary comes out on the November 24th as part of the Platinum Edition of the girl group's Number 1 album Glory Days. The full-length film will feature exclusive footage of the girls performing and working over the past year.
The cinematic new poster stars all four girls looking amazing with their own individual props.
We love Jade Thrilwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson all so much.
Glory Days: The Platinum Edition features a remixed tracklisting that includes all of the single revamps ('Touch (feat. Kid Ink)', 'No More Sad Songs (feat. Machine Gun Kelly), 'Power (feat. Stormzy)') and the CNCO collab 'Reggaeton Lenton (Remix)'.
Not to mention three new songs: 'If I Get My Way', 'Is Your Love Enough' and 'Dear Lover'.
The girls teased 'Is Your Love Enough' recently on the Glory Days tour and their Twitter.
We cannot wait to hear all three songs in full and watch the documentary next month!
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.