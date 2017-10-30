Little Mix Tease 'Glory Days' Documentary with Incredible Poster

Little Mix have been killing it all year. From their hit singles ('Touch', 'No More Sad Songs', 'Power', 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)') to their first Brit award win and supporting Ariana Grande in the US to their own tour, 2017 has been the year of Little Mix.

On top of that the girls have just unveiled a poster for Glory Days: The Documentary on social media.

View the lyrics Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body

I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be

The one that I've been chasing in my dreams

Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it

Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight

The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now

See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no

Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste

Come muévete, muévete, muévete

Our bodies on fire, with full of desire

If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher

And to all the ladies around the world

Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)

I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)

This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so

Come get, come get some more



Boy, I wish that this could last forever

'Cause every second by your side is heaven

Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh

I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter

Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor

Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight

Can we get it right here one more time



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Closer, baby, let go



Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"

La noche está para un reggaetón lento

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Muévete, muévete

Báilalo, báilalo

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo

Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)

Drop it low, drop it low

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let's go Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO WE ARE NOT JOKING LITTLE MIX ARE REALLY ABOUT TO RELEASE A DOCUMENTARY.

Glory Days: The Documentary comes out on the November 24th as part of the Platinum Edition of the girl group's Number 1 album Glory Days. The full-length film will feature exclusive footage of the girls performing and working over the past year.

The cinematic new poster stars all four girls looking amazing with their own individual props.

We love Jade Thrilwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson all so much.

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition features a remixed tracklisting that includes all of the single revamps ('Touch (feat. Kid Ink)', 'No More Sad Songs (feat. Machine Gun Kelly), 'Power (feat. Stormzy)') and the CNCO collab 'Reggaeton Lenton (Remix)'.

Not to mention three new songs: 'If I Get My Way', 'Is Your Love Enough' and 'Dear Lover'.

Who saw our little surprise at @TheO2 #GloryDaysTour tonight? 🙌 If not…we've got you! Here’s a cheeky snippet of #IsYourLoveEnough🌴☀ LM HQ x pic.twitter.com/Yrp5oL8rk9 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 26, 2017

The girls teased 'Is Your Love Enough' recently on the Glory Days tour and their Twitter.

We cannot wait to hear all three songs in full and watch the documentary next month!

Words: Sam Prance

