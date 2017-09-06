Little Mix Tease 'Reggaetón Lento' Music Video And It Looks Amazing
The 'Power' hitmakers are about to drop a vid for their Spanglish collab...
Little Mix are about to give their fans everything they want!
The UK's favourite girl group have been taking over the charts with their first foray into Latin pop, the brilliant 'Reggaetón Lento' with Latin American sensations CNCO, and it's about to get even bigger.
Fans have been campaigning for the ladies to throw on some flamenco dresses, red flares and put some flowers in their hair for a salsa-fied music video and it looks like they're about to give us exactly that.
Señorita Leigh-Anne just sent Twitter into a slight meltdown when she posted a video from the set, revealing "We are on set for the CNCO video for 'Reggaetón Lento'. We're so excited."
Um, YOU'RE EXCITED?! We see those hoops, that red lip, high ponytail and yellow bardot crop top, so consider us WAY more excited.
"It's moody, a bit more sweaty vibes, dancey, sexy Spanish seńorita! It's going really good and I can't wait for you guys to see it."
Four moody, sexy señoritas dancing? Yes, yes, yes and yes. We'll ignore the sweat, don't worry huns.
Little Mix always deliver with their music videos so we know this is about to be amazing, and bound to make the song climb up from number seven to the top end of the chart...
By Ross McNeilage
