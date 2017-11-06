Little Mix Tease Second Snippet of 'Is Your Love Enough?'

After weeks and weeks of waiting, it is finally the release month of the Platinum Edition of Little Mix's hugely successful fourth album Glory Days. With that in mind, the girl-group are doing everything that they can to get us excited about the re-release.

Last night they teased a second snippet of their new song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

View the lyrics Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body

I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be

The one that I've been chasing in my dreams

Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it

Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight

The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now

See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no

Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste

Come muévete, muévete, muévete

Our bodies on fire, with full of desire

If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher

And to all the ladies around the world

Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)

I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)

This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so

Come get, come get some more



Boy, I wish that this could last forever

'Cause every second by your side is heaven

Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh

I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter

Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor

Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight

Can we get it right here one more time



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Closer, baby, let go



Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"

La noche está para un reggaetón lento

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Muévete, muévete

Báilalo, báilalo

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo

Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)

Drop it low, drop it low

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN LISTEN TO NEW LITTLE MIX RIGHT NOW!

The new 'Is Your Love Enough?' teaser features its infectious chorus along with a brand new pre-chorus with super sexy lyrics like "Three nights in a row I don't stop // Are you down for it? // Are you down for it? // We can do more than talking baby..."

How amazing does this sound?! Seriously we really can't wait to hear it in full.

One kiss you’re falling in love 💋

Are you up for this? 😉 Are you up for this? 💃🏽#IsYourLoveEnough is coming 🙌🏽 Lx pic.twitter.com/Td3DE77BwD — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 5, 2017

The exciting teaser comes just days after the girls unveiled the trailer for their Glory Days documentary which will be included in Glory Days: The Platinum Edition as well as a remixed tracklist with 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix) and THREE new songs.

The trailer shows snippets of all four girls being filmed over the past year.

From their Brit Award win to Glory Days going Number 1, it covers it all.

Glory Days: The Documentary 🎥

Coming to your screens on 24.11.17 📆

Who's ready? 😏 LM HQ x https://t.co/GxrCjKZEdr pic.twitter.com/3vwkxlJDsb — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 3, 2017

We are so excited to see it in full and hear 'Is Your Love Enough?'.

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition will be out on November 24th.

Words: Sam Prance

