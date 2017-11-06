Little Mix

Little Mix Tease Second Snippet of 'Is Your Love Enough?'

This sounds incredible...

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 11:32

After weeks and weeks of waiting, it is finally the release month of the Platinum Edition of Little Mix's hugely successful fourth album Glory Days. With that in mind, the girl-group are doing everything that they can to get us excited about the re-release.

Last night they teased a second snippet of their new song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

View the lyrics
Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more

Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo

It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go

Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN LISTEN TO NEW LITTLE MIX RIGHT NOW!

The new 'Is Your Love Enough?' teaser features its infectious chorus along with a brand new pre-chorus with super sexy lyrics like "Three nights in a row I don't stop // Are you down for it? // Are you down for it? // We can do more than talking baby..."

How amazing does this sound?! Seriously we really can't wait to hear it in full.

The exciting teaser comes just days after the girls unveiled the trailer for their Glory Days documentary which will be included in Glory Days: The Platinum Edition as well as a remixed tracklist with 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix) and THREE new songs.

The trailer shows snippets of all four girls being filmed over the past year. 

From their Brit Award win to Glory Days going Number 1, it covers it all.

We are so excited to see it in full and hear 'Is Your Love Enough?'.

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition will be out on November 24th.

Words: Sam Prance

