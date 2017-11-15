Little Mix Tease Snippet of New Song 'If I Get My Way'
This sounds amazing...
Little Mix have had an incredible 2017. Not only have they scored multiple Platinum hits ('Touch', 'Power') but they have also toured the world. And now they're currently gearing up to release the Platinum Edition of their Number 1 album Glory Days.
On top of that, the girls have just posted a snippet of a new song called 'If I Get My Way' on social media.
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more
Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
YES. YOU CAN LISTEN TO A TEASER OF UNRELEASED LITTLE MIX MUSIC RIGHT THIS MINUTE!
Little Mix shared a clip of 'If I Get My Way' on Twitter today and, from what we can tell, it sounds like it's a bop about snatching a man. It includes the lyrics: 'If I get my way // I would take care of you // I would take her place // Let me get my way'.
Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock aren't holding back on this one.
'If I Get My Way' is one of three brand new Little Mix songs that will feature on Glory Days: The Platinum Edition. The highly anticipated album will also include 'Is Your Love Enough?' and 'Dear Lover', which the girls have been teasing too.
Judging by the snippets of the songs that we've heard so far, all three could be huge Little Mix hits.
The re-release will also include a documentary, 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' and an edited tracklist.
Glory Days: The Platinum Edition will be released next Friday.
We cannot wait to buy it and hear all of the new songs in full.
Words: Sam Prance
