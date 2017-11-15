Little Mix Tease Snippet of New Song 'If I Get My Way'

Little Mix have had an incredible 2017. Not only have they scored multiple Platinum hits ('Touch', 'Power') but they have also toured the world. And now they're currently gearing up to release the Platinum Edition of their Number 1 album Glory Days.

On top of that, the girls have just posted a snippet of a new song called 'If I Get My Way' on social media.

View the lyrics Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body

I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be

The one that I've been chasing in my dreams

Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it

Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight

The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now

See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no

Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste

Come muévete, muévete, muévete

Our bodies on fire, with full of desire

If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher

And to all the ladies around the world

Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)

I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)

This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so

Come get, come get some more



Boy, I wish that this could last forever

'Cause every second by your side is heaven

Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh

I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter

Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor

Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight

Can we get it right here one more time



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Closer, baby, let go



Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"

La noche está para un reggaetón lento

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo



It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go



Muévete, muévete

Báilalo, báilalo

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo

Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)

Drop it low, drop it low

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Writer(s): Eric Perez, Gabriel Pizzaro, Jadan Andino, Luis Angel O. Neill, Torres Ortiz, Jorge Class

YES. YOU CAN LISTEN TO A TEASER OF UNRELEASED LITTLE MIX MUSIC RIGHT THIS MINUTE!

Little Mix shared a clip of 'If I Get My Way' on Twitter today and, from what we can tell, it sounds like it's a bop about snatching a man. It includes the lyrics: 'If I get my way // I would take care of you // I would take her place // Let me get my way'.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock aren't holding back on this one.

Know you guys have been waiting for this! 👀🙈...Here's a little bit of #IfIGetMyWay from The Platinum Edition😘 xjesyx https://t.co/GxrCjKI2OR pic.twitter.com/8KhfBITD1J — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 15, 2017

'If I Get My Way' is one of three brand new Little Mix songs that will feature on Glory Days: The Platinum Edition. The highly anticipated album will also include 'Is Your Love Enough?' and 'Dear Lover', which the girls have been teasing too.

Judging by the snippets of the songs that we've heard so far, all three could be huge Little Mix hits.

The re-release will also include a documentary, 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' and an edited tracklist.

Glory Days: The Documentary 🎥

Coming to your screens on 24.11.17 📆

Who's ready? 😏 LM HQ x https://t.co/GxrCjKZEdr pic.twitter.com/3vwkxlJDsb — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 3, 2017

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition will be released next Friday.

We cannot wait to buy it and hear all of the new songs in full.

Words: Sam Prance

