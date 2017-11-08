Little Mix Tease Tropical New Tune 'Dear Lover'
The 'Reggaetón Lento' hitmakers have another one ready to go...
Attention, Mixers!
Little Mix just previewed the second new song from Glory Days: The Platinum Edition and it sounds like yet another winner for our favourite girls.
'Dear Lover' sounds like a breezy, tropical midtempo in the teaser, and lyrically they're not begging a man to stay around - but have they ever?
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more
Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
"Dear lover / I'm incapable of saving your heart this time," Jesy sings over the ska-lite pop production.
While 'Is Your Love Enough?' is another full-out pop banger, 'Dear Lover' could be the most laidback tune on Glory Days, as it is quite literally a Caribbean beach in a song.
Perhaps if Carrie Bradshaw wrote a letter to end a relationship while sipping cocktails in Jamaica, it would sound something like this.
'Dear Lover' is one of three new songs - four when including 'Reggaetón Lento' - to feature on the re-release of Little Mix's double-platinum Glory Days, which drops on November 24th.
'Reggaetón Lento', the band's Spanglish collaboration with Latin American boy band CNCO, seems to have set the tone for the new material and we are not complaining about it.
Bring on November 24th, already!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH LITTLE MIX'S 'POWER' VIDEO WITH STORMZY BELOW
I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Hold up!
My turn
I make this look easy, tick tick boom like gasoline-y
Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth
Zero to hundred, b-b-body make' em stutter
Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first
Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Hold up!
When them boys talk loose and tell you power's for a king (huh?)
You just play it cool and tell 'em power's not a thing (what?)
You look him in the eye and say, "I know I'm not a guy
But see there's power in my losses and there's power in my wins"
Independent woman, look to shower in your Bimms
They call me cocoa but I'm mad, you can't be powderin' my skin
And you don't need to spend another hour in the gym
You know I'm blinded by his grace but when you found me I was dim
And we'll be countin' down the years, yeah I'm about this
All them dirty secrets that we share, I'll clear the browsers
We the type to build on our careers and share the houses
You can be a woman and a boss and wear the trousers at the same time
You should know
That I ain't never lettin' go
But as long as I'm alive, then I'll be sponsorin' your pride
You know there's power in a couple, let me compliment your vibe, yo
You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Cause I got, I got, I got the power
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Baby don't forget I got the power, yeah
The power, yeah, yeah-eh
Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike
Bike, bike, bike, bike
Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop