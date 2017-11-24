Little Mix Unleash 'The Platinum Edition' With Three Incredible New Songs
The reigning queens of pop have done it again with their 'Glory Days' re-release...
Little Mix can literally do no wrong.
The UK's biggest girl group have finally dropped their Glory Days: The Platinum Edition re-release with three brand new bangers and a hilarious full-length documentary that shows us what life is like in Little Mix.
Of the three new songs, it seems that 'Is Your Love Enough?' is the next single as it's listed on today's New Music Friday playlists, which is very good news as it is easily one of their best songs to date.
Feeling feelings I've never felt
The way you got me under your spell
Don't you keep it all to yourself
So won't you take it?
I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet, all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Photograph with no T-shirt on
Why you making me wait so long?
(Wait so long)
I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell
But don't you keep it all to yourself
So won't you take it?
I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation, don't you keep it all to yourself
(To yourself)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, hey
And now my whole week, my whole week is golden
Can you see me glowing? That's how I feel
And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions
'Cause I know that this could be something real
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, oh
Just a touch of your love, oh (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, oh (Only a touch of your love)
Just a touch of your love, oh (Want a touch of your)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet, all week
Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love (Just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your love, hey!
Just a touch of your love, hey!
Just a touch of your love
'Is Your Love Enough?' is an absolutely massive tune, like if 'Touch' and 'Reggaetón Lento' joined forces to create an even bigger track with heightened Latin flare and a lot more sex.
It's undoubtedly the party anthem of the new bunch, although 'If I Get My Way' is a soaring love song screaming out for a stadium sing-a-long, while 'Dear Lover' is a gorgeous tropical number.
The three new songs join 'Reggaetón Lento' on the reissue, which also features the remixed singles with Stormzy, Machine Gun Kelly and Kid Ink.
Glory Days is Little Mix's biggest album to date, breaking records in the UK previously held by Spice Girls and spawning two million-selling singles with 'Shout Out To My Ex' and 'Touch'.
'The Platinum Edition' is the perfect celebration of the era, with the new songs perfectly complimenting the original album and a must-have documentary that is hilarious, heartwarming and just lovely to watch.
We cannot get enough of Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie so we are ecstatic to have some new music to take us through to their next album!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH LITTLE MIX'S 'REGGAETÓN LENTO' VIDEO WITH CNCO
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more
Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go