Little Mix Unveil Incredible Glory Days: The Platinum Edition Track-Listing
This re-release sounds amazing...
Little Mix can do no wrong. Not only have they dominated the charts all year but their recent CNCO collaboration 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' is one of our favourite songs of the year and they are also wowing audiences nightly on their Glory Days tour.
On top of that they're re-releasing Glory Days and they've just announced its tracklisting which includes three new tracks.
I know it's crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I've been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you're looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I'm like, "Whatever," but tonight
The way you moving got me, "Where am I?"
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there's nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain't stopping, baby, 'til I say so
Come get, come get some more
Boy, I wish that this could last forever
'Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you're my doctor
Don't you know you're playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like "Bailemos" (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos?" (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: "Bailemos, eh?"
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I'm like, "Bailemos" (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let's get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let's go
YES. YOU CAN FIND OUT THE TITLES OF THREE BRAND NEW LITTLE MIX SONGS RIGHT NOW.
Glory Days: The Platinum Edition includes a revised Glory Days track order, remixes and not one not two but three new songs. The girls took to Twitter this afternoon to reveal the names of those new songs and the full tracklist in all of its brilliant glory.
'If I Get My Way', 'Is Your Love Enough' and 'Dear Lover' will all join Glory Days on its new re-release.
OMG. All of these sound like they could be chart-topping hits. We cannot wait to hear all of them.
Glory Days: The Platinum Edition also includes 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' and the single versions of all of Glory Days' biggest tracks. So Kid Ink, Stormzy and Machine Gun Kelly will feature on 'Touch', 'Power' and 'No More Sad Songs' respectively.
And to make things even more exciting, the re-release also includes a full-length documentary.
The girls spoil us so much! Unfortunately rumoured Little Mix song 'Incapable' is nowhere to be seen.
However, it could be a feature, a song that they're saving for LM5 or simply a part of pop mythology.
Regardless, Little Mix never let us down and we're super excited to hear these three new songs!
Glory Days: The Platinum Edition is out November 24th and available for pre-order this Friday.
Words: Sam Prance
