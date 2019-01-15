Little Mix

Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans

The girls replied to fans who asked them to perform!

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, January 16, 2019

After being nominated for Best British Music Video for their single ‘Woman Like Me’ AND getting a well deserved nomination for Best British Group at the BRITs 2019, it’s clear that Little Mix are killing it this year (and every year since 2016 because they’ve been nominated FOUR years in a row #GRLPWR).

Fans, of course, were in high demand of the girls performing at the awards and sent an abundance of Tweets asking the BRITs for the girls to perform on the big night.

With so much hype around the talented collective, it was clear to the BRIT Awards that these girls just HAD to perform on the night- and Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson obviously had to announce the big news to fans in the most epic way ever.

Check out the Little Mix Girls Calling Out Fans In Their BRITs Performance 2019 Announcement below:

Calling out fans by their usernames on both Twitter and Instagram, The Little Mix girls gave shout-outs to the dedicated fans who encouraged the awards show to have them perform. In the video, the girls also announce:

“Thank you so much for all your Tweets and comments, we love you guys.”

“The BRITs see you guys posting every single day-”

“- and so do we!”

“We can’t wait to perform for you on February the 20th!”

The girls also took to their Instagram to announce the news:

2019 is the gift that keeps on giving!! 🤞🏼💃🏼 We're SO excited to announce that we're going to be performing LIVE at the @brits!! We absolutely cannot wait to be on that stage again and to put on an amazing show for all you guys! ♥️ #BRITs

Still can’t believe it’s our third time performing @brits every time we’re asked to perform it feels like the first time!! I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store for you, you best be ready 🙊💃🏻

Thrilled to be performing at the awards show for the third time, Jesy announced: “Still can’t believe it’s our third time performing @brits every time we’re asked to perform it feels like the first time!! I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store for you, you best be ready!”

The girls will be performing with the likes of George Ezra and Critic Choice winner of 2019, Jorja Smith, so far with more acts yet to be announced.

We have our fingers crossed for them and already know that they’re going to slay their performance on the night!

