Little Mix Win Big at the First Ever Global Awards Ceremony
The girls are unstoppable...
Historically awards shows have failed to give girl groups the credit that they deserve. The BRITs have never awarded a girl group with Best British Group and just this month they came under fire after Little Mix were snubbed for the award of British Video.
Thankfully, Global Awards looks set to change this. Little Mix came home with three of the main awards last night!
WATCH THE VIDEO FOR LITTLE MIX'S AWARD WINNING SINGLE 'POWER' HERE...
I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Hold up!
My turn
I make this look easy, tick tick boom like gasoline-y
Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth
Zero to hundred, b-b-body make' em stutter
Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first
Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Hold up!
When them boys talk loose and tell you power's for a king (huh?)
You just play it cool and tell 'em power's not a thing (what?)
You look him in the eye and say, "I know I'm not a guy
But see there's power in my losses and there's power in my wins"
Independent woman, look to shower in your Bimms
They call me cocoa but I'm mad, you can't be powderin' my skin
And you don't need to spend another hour in the gym
You know I'm blinded by his grace but when you found me I was dim
And we'll be countin' down the years, yeah I'm about this
All them dirty secrets that we share, I'll clear the browsers
We the type to build on our careers and share the houses
You can be a woman and a boss and wear the trousers at the same time
You should know
That I ain't never lettin' go
But as long as I'm alive, then I'll be sponsorin' your pride
You know there's power in a couple, let me compliment your vibe, yo
You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Cause I got, I got, I got the power
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Baby don't forget I got the power, yeah
The power, yeah, yeah-eh
Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike
Bike, bike, bike, bike
Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop
YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. LITTLE MIX WERE THE UNDISPUTED QUEENS OF THE 2018 GLOBAL AWARDS.
The Global Awards are a brand new UK based awards show created to honour music played on all of Global's radio stations (Capital, Capital Xtra, Heart etc.). Last night Little Mix took home the awards for Best Group, Best Song and Best British Artist.
The awards were fan-voted and we couldn't be happier or prouder of Little Mix and the Mixers who voted.
Other big winners of the night included Shawn Mendes (Best Male), Camila Cabello (Best Female), Rita Ora (Best Pop), Mabel (Rising Star) and Liam Payne (Global Special Award). We couldn't be happier for all of them. They deserve them so much.
The night also included incredible performances by the likes of Sam Smith, Rita Ora and Liam Payne.
Not to mention it also included an incredible feminist speech by Little Mix's very own Jade Thirlwall.
Little Mix are about to head back in the studio to finish work on their fifth album.
We cannot wait to hear what the girls have all been working on later this year.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.