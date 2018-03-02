Little Mix

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Delivers Powerful Feminist Speech at the Global Awards

The Little Mix star delivered the speech of dreams.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, March 2, 2018 - 12:06

Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are no strangers to scrutiny, whether they're being criticised for what they're wearing or the subjects of their songs.

That doesn't stop them scooping up awards though, and their tune 'Power' (ft Stormzy) took home Best Song at the first annual Global Awards last night - which is when Jade took the opportunity to let all the haters know EXACTLY what she thinks.

As the band took to the stage to collect their award, Jade delivered what can only be described as one of the greatest, and most relatable, feminist speeches of our time.

"We just want to say that as a girl band, and as women, we do face a lot of scrutiny all the time. Whether it’s for the way we look, how much thigh we get out, how we dance, what we sing about," she began.

She continued: "And we just wanna say that although one day we hope that does stop, right now, we’re really not arsed what people think. We are women, we will dress how we want to dress. If we want to do a twerk, we’ll do a twerk."

"We will always encourage our fans, especially our female fans, to be themselves and do what they wanna do with our music."

It's clear that Jade was speaking on behalf of the entire band, as the girls nodded along and hugged her while she enjoyed her mic drop moment.

Unsurprisingly, mixers were just as obsessed with the speech as us, with loads of them taking to Twitter with their incredible reactions.

Bravo, Jade.

Now take a look at the video for the tune that won them the award in the first place...

Hold up, no you didn't bow, bow
I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby

Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby

You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget

Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Hold up!

My turn

I make this look easy, tick tick boom like gasoline-y
Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth
Zero to hundred, b-b-body make' em stutter
Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first

Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby

You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget

Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Hold up!

When them boys talk loose and tell you power's for a king (huh?)
You just play it cool and tell 'em power's not a thing (what?)
You look him in the eye and say, "I know I'm not a guy
But see there's power in my losses and there's power in my wins"
Independent woman, look to shower in your Bimms
They call me cocoa but I'm mad, you can't be powderin' my skin
And you don't need to spend another hour in the gym
You know I'm blinded by his grace but when you found me I was dim

And we'll be countin' down the years, yeah I'm about this
All them dirty secrets that we share, I'll clear the browsers
We the type to build on our careers and share the houses
You can be a woman and a boss and wear the trousers at the same time
You should know
That I ain't never lettin' go
But as long as I'm alive, then I'll be sponsorin' your pride
You know there's power in a couple, let me compliment your vibe, yo

You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget

I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Cause I got, I got, I got the power
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Baby don't forget I got the power, yeah
The power, yeah, yeah-eh

Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike
Bike, bike, bike, bike
Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop
Writer(s): Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Junior, Daniel Thomas Omelio, James John Abrahart Jr, Camille Angelina Purcell

