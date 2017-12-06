Little Mix

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Praises CNCO in Instagram Post

The star also gave PRETTYMUCH some social media love...

Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 11:04

We're still recovering from Little Mix and CNCO's X Factor final performance. Not only did the multi-platinum girl group deliver a showstopping rendition of 'Power' but the CNCO boys also joined them for a brilliant live debut of 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix).

Last night Little Mix's own Jade Thirlwall took to Instagram to praise the Latin boy-band.

What good looks,
Her figure drives me crazy,
With a short outfit that looks good,
Combined with brown lipstick.

What good looks,
I hypnotize her waist,
When she dances the gods want to see,
I won't lose more time, I'll come.

I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long.
I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "Let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggeaton,
For those who don't dance long

Let me dance this piece with you,
Among women highlights your beauty
I love your strength, you move deftly,
Move, move move.

Very wonderful Latina, she is full of life,
Put the two hands in the air,
Where are the couples and singles?
Move move move

I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long.
I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "Let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggeaton,
For those who don't dance long

Dance with me,
The night is for a Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long

Girl, I know you like it when I take you to the floor
I know you like this slow Reggaeton
This is happening till I say so,
Come get-come get some more

It is. Impossible to delay the hours,
Every minute with you is a dream
I want to be your confidant

Why do you not dare what we do now?
Don't be shy
It's me and you alone

I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long.
I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "Let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggeaton,
For those who don't dance long

I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggaeton,
For those who don't dance long.
I looked and I liked it,
I stuck to it and invited her "Let's Dance?" Eh
The night is for Slow Reggeaton,
For those who don't dance long

Move move
Dance dance
The night is for a slow Reggaeton
For those who don't dance long
Move move
Dance dance
The night is for a slow Reggaeton
For those who don't dance long

What about us?
CNCO!

What good looks,
Her figure drives me crazy,
With a short outfit that looks good,
Combined with brown lipstick.
what good looks.
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

IT'S OFFICIAL. JADE REALLY STANS THE CNCO BOYS AS MUCH AS WE ALL DO.

The 'Salute' star posted photos of them with the caption: "Performing with [CNCO] on the final of The X Factor was one of our favourite performances so far! These lads are so lovely, incredibly talented and it was an honour sharing the stage with them."

She then extended the love to her fellow Syco labelmates PRETTYMUCH by shouting them out: "thank you to our amazing teams for putting this together. And no better way to celebrate than partying with the lads and [PRETTYMUCH] after".

Performing with @cncomusic on the final of #TheXFactor was one of our favourite performances so far! These lads are so lovely, incredibly talented and it was an honour sharing the stage with them ♥️ thank you to our amazing teams for putting this together. And no better way to celebrate than partying with the lads and @prettymuch after 😎🍾💃🏾

OMG. What a lovely popstar and what amazing groups. We love them all so much.

Little Mix and CNCO's huge collaboration 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' has amassed over 117 million YouTube views and 106 million Spotify streams since its release back in August this year. It has sold over 500,000 chart copies in the UK so far.

Maybe the girls will work with PRETTYMUCH on some music as well as CNCO?

Little Mix bring the Power & CNCO to The X Factor Final! | Final | The X Factor 2017

Regardless, we love to see our faves love and support each other.

Hopefully, Little Mix and CNCO will perform together again soon.

Words: Sam Prance

