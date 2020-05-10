Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Posts An Honest Message To Fans About Body Confidence

Jesy Nelson has opened up about gaining weight since shooting the ‘Holiday’ music video and told fans it’s normal to have “good and bad days” when it comes to body confidence.

Sharing a snap from Little Mix’s brand new video, Jesy wrote: “I currently look nothing like this atm just so you all know 🤣 I’m a stone heavier since making this video from eating whatever the f**k I’ve wanted and living my best life.”

She continued: “For any of you struggling mentally with how you feel about yourselfs right now just know I’m there with ya with my podgy belly and chubby cheeks☺️.

“Remember we’re all human and we all have our good days and bad days and days when we feel banging and other days when we feel absolutely rotten and that’s ok 🤷🏻‍♀️,” she added, urging fans to see the “beauty” in what makes them unique.

Instagram/JesyNelson

Fans praised Jesy for her honesty, with one person calling her a “great role model” as another said: “I did not realise how much i needed that, thank you so much.”

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken up about body image. In an upload about her BBC Three documentary, Jesy Nelson: My Story, she opened up about how negative comments on social media have impacted her self-esteem.

Posting an image from her X Factor days, Jesy wrote: “If you’d have told that girl one day you won’t feel sad anymore, I’d never have believed you....and here I am. Now when I look in the mirror, I don’t see Jesy the fat one, I see Jesy the happy one!”