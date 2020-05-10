Little Mix

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Posts An Honest Message To Fans About Body Confidence

"We’re all human and we all have our good days and bad days."

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 10:00

Jesy Nelson has opened up about gaining weight since shooting the ‘Holiday’ music video and told fans it’s normal to have “good and bad days” when it comes to body confidence.

Sharing a snap from Little Mix’s brand new video, Jesy wrote: “I currently look nothing like this atm just so you all know 🤣 I’m a stone heavier since making this video from eating whatever the f**k I’ve wanted and living my best life.”

She continued: “For any of you struggling mentally with how you feel about yourselfs right now just know I’m there with ya with my podgy belly and chubby cheeks☺️.

“Remember we’re all human and we all have our good days and bad days and days when we feel banging and other days when we feel absolutely rotten and that’s ok 🤷🏻‍♀️,” she added, urging fans to see the “beauty” in what makes them unique.

Instagram/JesyNelson

Fans praised Jesy for her honesty, with one person calling her a “great role model” as another said: “I did not realise how much i needed that, thank you so much.”

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken up about body image. In an upload about her BBC Three documentary, Jesy Nelson: My Story, she opened up about how negative comments on social media have impacted her self-esteem. 

Have another one hun 😉
View this post on Instagram

Have another one hun 😉

A post shared by @ jesynelson on

Posting an image from her X Factor days, Jesy wrote: “If you’d have told that girl one day you won’t feel sad anymore, I’d never have believed you....and here I am. Now when I look in the mirror, I don’t see Jesy the fat one, I see Jesy the happy one!”

Latest News

Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
How To Watch The 2020 Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Posts An Honest Message To Fans About Body Confidence
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photoshoot In Sweet Message To A Fan
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP
Jacob Elordi Gave 13 Reasons Why Actor Tommy Dorfman A Kiss On Instagram
Get To Know Pa Salieu
Get To Know: Pa Salieu
MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
These Six Questions Will Compare Your Favourite TV Choices With The Nation
Bella Thorne 'Breaks OnlyFans Record' By Allegedly Earning $1 Million In 24 Hours
Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media
Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Taylor Swift Just Made A Surprise Cameo In Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show
Tributes Pour In After RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34
Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Get To Know - Babeheaven
Get To Know: Babeheaven
Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga To Perform ‘Rain On Me’ At An Outdoor Location For The MTV VMAs
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Launched A Quarantine Instagram Series

More From Little Mix

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Posts An Honest Message To Fans About Body Confidence
Little Mix - Holiday - Music Video Exclusive Behind The Scenes Pics
Exclusive: Little Mix 'Holiday' Behind The Scenes Pics!
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Recalls Her First Experience Of Racism Aged 9
Little Mix - Holiday - Lyric Karaoke Video
Little Mix
Holiday (Lyric Karaoke Video)
Little Mix - Break Up Song - Music Video
Little Mix
Break Up Song
Little Mix - Break Up Song - Lyric Video
Little Mix
Break Up Song (Lyric Video)
Little Mix - Wasabi - Music Video
Little Mix
Wasabi [Explicit]
Little Mix - One I&#039;ve Been Missing - Music Video
Little Mix
One I've Been Missing
Little Mix - One I&#039;ve Been Missing - Lyric Video
Little Mix
One I've Been Missing (Lyric Video)
Little Mix
Little Mix - Power (Live From Fusion 2019) | MTV Music
2019 EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2019 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Little Mix at Fusion Festival 2019
7 Acts We Loved At Fusion Festival 2019

Trending Articles

MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photoshoot In Sweet Message To A Fan
Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
How To Watch The 2020 Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Posts An Honest Message To Fans About Body Confidence
Charli D’Amelio And Addison Rae Join Forces For A Synchronised Dance To WAP
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Jacob Elordi Gave 13 Reasons Why Actor Tommy Dorfman A Kiss On Instagram
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal