Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film

Jesy Nelson has left fans baffled by revealing she’s only just watching her first ever Disney film.

In a series of posts published on Instagram Stories, Jesy shared footage of herself streaming The Lion King. She uploaded a snap of the animated characters, saying: “aw, is that Simba?” as the camera zoomed in on the TV.

People online are fully shook by the fact that Jesy has lived 29 years of life without ever watching a Disney classic.

“This is not a drill - Jesy Nelson is finally watching a Disney movie,” one person responded, as another tweeted: “Jesy has just watched her first Disney movie and its 2020... SIS.”

Little Mix had previously discussed Jesy’s lack of Disney knowledge during an interview with Capital FM. At the time, Perrie Edwards said: “Can you believe she's never seen the Lion King? That's so offensive.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock grabbed Jesy’s arm during the chat and added: “Wait, you've never seen The Lion King? Get out, get out!”

Back in July, Jesy opened up about “living her best life” in lockdown, telling ITV’s This Morning: “It’s so weird. I’m not going to lie to you both... all I’ve done is eat and watch Netflix, and then lay in the garden when the sun’s been nice. I’ve been living the dream life.”

Which Disney film do you think Jesy should watch next?