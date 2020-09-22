Little Mix

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film

Fans can't believe it's taken this long

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 10:15

Jesy Nelson has left fans baffled by revealing she’s only just watching her first ever Disney film.

In a series of posts published on Instagram Stories, Jesy shared footage of herself streaming The Lion King. She uploaded a snap of the animated characters, saying: “aw, is that Simba?” as the camera zoomed in on the TV.

Instagram/JesyNelson

People online are fully shook by the fact that Jesy has lived 29 years of life without ever watching a Disney classic.

“This is not a drill - Jesy Nelson is finally watching a Disney movie,” one person responded, as another tweeted: “Jesy has just watched her first Disney movie and its 2020... SIS.”

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Little Mix had previously discussed Jesy’s lack of Disney knowledge during an interview with Capital FM. At the time, Perrie Edwards said: “Can you believe she's never seen the Lion King? That's so offensive.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock grabbed Jesy’s arm during the chat and added: “Wait, you've never seen The Lion King? Get out, get out!”

Getty

Back in July, Jesy opened up about “living her best life” in lockdown, telling ITV’s This Morning: “It’s so weird. I’m not going to lie to you both... all I’ve done is eat and watch Netflix, and then lay in the garden when the sun’s been nice. I’ve been living the dream life.”

Which Disney film do you think Jesy should watch next?

Latest News

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film
Jacob Elordi Sent A Congratulatory Note To Zendaya For Her Win At The Emmys
Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Criticism Of Her Friendship With Addison Rae
This Is Reportedly The Reason Why Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Skipped The Emmys
Justine Skye Shuts Down Claims She And Hailey Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez
Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title
MTV Play Launches Exciting New Partnership And Extended Trial Offer With O2
Lil Nas X Has Written An Upcoming Children’s Book Titled C Is For Country
Taylor Swift’s Stalker Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison For Sending Threatening Letters
Get To Know: Jalle
Get To Know: Jalle
Charli D’Amelio Talks Coronavirus Precautions After Being Accused Of Socialising Too Much
Kendall Jenner Considers Herself A “Stoner” As She Opens Up About Marijuana Use
Addison Rae Speaks On Lil Yachty Dating Rumours After He Flirted With Her On TikTok
Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection After Receiving Backlash Online
Charli D’Amelio Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder After Facing Backlash On TikTok
Chloe X Halle Honour George Floyd And Breonna Taylor With Poignant NFL Performance
Cardi B Claims She Hired A Private Investigator After A ‘Trump Supporter’ Leaked Her Address Online
Selena Gomez Reveals She Felt “Pressure” To Be Sexualised When She Was Younger
Get To Know Kid Kapichi
Get To Know: Kid Kapichi
Selena Gomez Says Her Exes Think She’s “Crazy” As She Talks Quarantine Dating

More From Little Mix

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film
Little Mix - Holiday - Music Video
Little Mix
Holiday
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Posts An Honest Message To Fans About Body Confidence
Little Mix - Holiday - Music Video Exclusive Behind The Scenes Pics
Exclusive: Little Mix 'Holiday' Behind The Scenes Pics!
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Recalls Her First Experience Of Racism Aged 9
Little Mix - Holiday - Lyric Karaoke Video
Little Mix
Holiday (Lyric Karaoke Video)
Little Mix - Break Up Song - Music Video
Little Mix
Break Up Song
Little Mix - Break Up Song - Lyric Video
Little Mix
Break Up Song (Lyric Video)
Little Mix - Wasabi - Music Video
Little Mix
Wasabi [Explicit]
Little Mix - One I&#039;ve Been Missing - Music Video
Little Mix
One I've Been Missing
Little Mix - One I&#039;ve Been Missing - Lyric Video
Little Mix
One I've Been Missing (Lyric Video)
Little Mix
Little Mix - Power (Live From Fusion 2019) | MTV Music

Trending Articles

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film
Jacob Elordi Sent A Congratulatory Note To Zendaya For Her Win At The Emmys
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Criticism Of Her Friendship With Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title
This Is Reportedly The Reason Why Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Skipped The Emmys