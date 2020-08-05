Little Mix

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Recalls Her First Experience Of Racism Aged 9

"I was just distraught by it."

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 - 09:38

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has recalled experiencing racism for the first time at the age of nine.

During an appearance on Channel 4 documentary The Talk, Leigh-Anne joined a host of black British celebrities discussing how racism has impacted their lives. For Leigh-Anne, her first experience of discrimination occurred during her school years.

Getty

She revealed: "In primary school, a boy wrote on a bit of paper, 'Name: Leigh-Anne/Age: Nine/Nationality: Jungle.' I saw it, and my heart just dropped. I knew it racism. I was nine years old, I knew it was racism. I was just distraught by it."

Getty

Fans have praised Leigh-Anne for speaking so candidly about the topic, with one person writing on social media: “Thank you for sharing your story with the world and I’m 100% sure that it’ll help to make the world a better place!”

Another supporter wrote: "Proud of Leigh and everyone who spoke in the documentary. Such an important matter."

This isn’t the first time Leigh-Anne has spoken up about racial discrimination. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, she opened up about racism in an open letter on Instagram.

"I sing to fans who don't hear me or see me or cheer me on,” she said. “My reality is always feeling anxious before gigs or signings because I always feel the least favoured.

"My reality is constantly feeling like I have to work ten times harder in order to mark my place in the group because my talent is not enough."

Getty

At the time, she urged everyone to do their bit when it comes to dismantling systemic racism and asked fans to keep fighting for equality and justice for the black community.

