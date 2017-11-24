Little Mix

New Music Round-Up: Little Mix, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani and More

James Arthur, Craig David and Bastille are also back with new tunes...

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 11:05

Singles

Little Mix - 'Is Your Love Enough?'

Is Your Love Enough?

Little Mix are back! The superstars have just released the Platinum Edition of their Number 1 album Glory Days and it features THREE new songs. While the award-winning girl-group are yet to announce an official single from it, we're hoping that 'Is Your Love Enough?' is one. The track is a certified banger worthy of the likes of 'Move', 'Black Magic' and 'Touch'. It also stars some of Little Mix's sauciest lyrics to date. It's early days but with the right promo, it could even be this year's Christmas Number 1.

Farruko, Nicki Minaj & Bad Bunny - 'Krippy Kush [Remix] (feat. 21 Savage & Rvssian)'

Krippy Kush (Remix)

Barely a month has gone by this year without an incredible Nicki Minaj verse. 'Krippy Kush' was great on its own but with Nicki and 21 Savage added to the mix it really goes off. Plus hearing Nicki spit bars in Spanglish over a big trap beat is amazing.

Kehlani - 'Already Won'

Already Won

Three songs into Kehlani's new project and it sounds sublime. 'Already Won' gives us Brandy vibes and we're not mad.

Craig David - 'I Know You (feat. Bastille)'

I Know You

Craig David and Bastille may not sound like the perfect pair on paper but they both shine on this soaring anthem.

Steel Banglez - 'Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr Eazi & Not3s)'

Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr Eazi & Not3s)

A stone cold banger featuring not one but four of the UK's hottest talents in music right now. A massive triumph.

Dua Lipa - 'New Rules (Initial Talk Remix)'

New Rules (Initial Talk Remix)

Dua gives her Number 1 single an 80s twist on this gorgeous remix. 80s remixes should be mandatory in pop.

Anitta & J Balvin - 'Downtown'

Downtown

Anitta and J Balvin are two of Latin music's biggest stars and this charming duet proves why. Fingers crossed there's a video.

James Arthur - 'Naked'

Naked

James Arthur with production from Max Martin himself. This could match the huge success of 'Say You Won't Let Go'.

Rae Morris - 'Atletico'

Atletico

After giving us understated pop on her debut, Rae Morris is heading into the genre with full force now and we love it.

One Bit & Noah Cyrus - 'My Way'

My Way

Noah Cyrus' voice is the perfect fit for One Bit's jaunty production on this undeniable bop.

Isaac Gracie - 'Terrified'

Terrified

Isaac's voice soars on his most ambitious release to date. Nothing short of stunning.

Albums

Little Mix - Glory Days: The Platinum Edition

Glory Days: The Platinum Edition

We've already banged on about how incredible 'Is Your Love Enough?' is but all of Glory Days: The Platinum Edition is a gift. 'If I Get My Way' is a soaring masterpiece about stealing a man and 'Dear Lover' is a chart-ready number about reconnecting with a lover. Plus it also stars 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)', special versions of the Glory Days singles, a new tracklisting, five music videos and an incredible tell-all documentary. That Little Mix reign won't let up. We love them more than words can describe.

Matt Terry - Trouble

Trouble

Matt Terry wowed us with his out-of-this-world voice on The X Factor last year and he's done it again on his debut album.

Björk - Utopia

Utopia

Björk is at her experimental best on her ninth studio album. The title track may be one of her best songs to date.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Who Built the Moon?

Who Built The Moon?

Noel reminds us why he is one of British rock's biggest legends on his latest LP with his seven-year-old band.

Why Don't We - A Why Don't We Christmas - EP

A Why Don't We Christmas

Get in the festive mood with this EP of old and new classics by one of today's most promising boy bands.

Words: Sam Prance

