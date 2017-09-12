OMG. Is Ella Henderson Collaborating with Little Mix?

Ella Henderson has been quiet over the past few years. After storming the charts with her amazing first single 'Ghost' and her incredible debut Chapter One in 2014, she's been busy in the studio creating new music and perfecting her second album.

And now, not only does it look as though Ella's sophmore album is coming but Little Mix might be involved too.

YES A LITTLE MIX AND ELLA HENDERSON SINGLE MIGHT ACTUALLY BE UPON US VERY SOON.

This isn't just wishful thinking either. Jesy Nelson herself just commented a very mysterious message underneath one of Ella's recent Instagram photos and it has all of us hyperventalating with huge excitement as to what it could all possibly mean.

Have a look at the evidence below and see what you think...

Ella posted an image of a recording studio with a caption of some musical emojis. So far so normal.

However, Jesy then writes underneath "if only they knew what was coming". IF ONLY THEY KNEW WHAT IS COMING. What? What is coming Jesy? We don't mean to sound impatient but we need to know what this life altering news is right this minute.

WHAT IS GOING ON?

Of course Jesy could just be referring to Ella's new music but she could also be writing about an Ella and Little Mix duet.

Jesy? Ella? Please confirm what it all means.

Words: Sam Prance

