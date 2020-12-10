Lizzo Gets Candid About Experiencing Negative Thoughts: “They Happen To Everybody”

Fans are sending messages of love and support to Lizzo after she got candid about experiencing “negative thoughts” surrounding her body image.

In a recent TikTok video, she opens up about not always feeling confident in her own skin: “I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself."

Lizzo recalls thinking: "'What's wrong with me? Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true.' And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' and hating my body."

“Normally I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t and that’s okay too. I think these [thoughts] are normal. They happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us."

Getty Images

She adds: “I just have to know that tomorrow how I feel in here is gonna change. And I can only hope that it changes for the better. But I know I'm beautiful. I just don't feel it. But I know I'm going to get through it."

Fans have praised her honesty, with one person writing: “Thank you for being vulnerable here and creating community around real experiences – you are a light,” as another said: “Love how real you are, it’s refreshing.”

TikTok

TikTok

Lizzo recently made a powerful statement about the body positivity movement on Instagram, writing: “My body is changing but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle."

If you or someone you know is experiencing negative thoughts and wants to talk about it, contact Mind for help and advice.