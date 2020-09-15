Lizzo

Lizzo Opens Up About Police Brutality And Reveals She’s “Optimistic” About The Future

"It's more than just a hashtag and a moment."

Thursday, October 15, 2020 - 09:37

Lizzo has branded police brutality a “systemic poison” and said she’s hopeful we can come together to build a more equal society for future generations.

In an interview on the Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Lizzo discusses the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by a US police officer in 2014.

Getty

Lizzo says she was shocked at how Tamir’s death was spoken about: "People politicized it. How can you politicize the murder of a child? And I was so numb, that I lost all hope for any type of change in this country."

Following the global response to the death of George Floyd in May, Lizzo now says she “can't help but to be optimistic and hopeful" about things changing in the future.

What’s two things you wish could change *right now* for the better? ***I deleted the rest of my caption cus I ain’t want y’all arguing in my comments.. but ima leave the last part— I’d wish that everyone would stop politicizing the earth... like bro... what does that say about us when forest fires and clean air are a bipartisan debate?

"Change is painful and I think you have to sign yourself up for that. This time, I saw something different, I saw the sudden allyship of young white people, which I had never seen," she adds.

"I also saw people in the news realize that it's more than just a hashtag and a moment and us complaining and that it's real systemic poison."

Getty

In an Instagram video about the Black Lives Matter movement published in June, Lizzo called for real change to follow the protests and urged white people to educate themselves about their privilege.

“Now that the protesters have everyone’s attention, what are the next steps that we’re going to take to make sure that we’re actually moving forward and we don’t go back to this bulls***?”

Latest News

Lizzo Opens Up About Police Brutality And Reveals She’s “Optimistic” About The Future
Get To Know Scribz Riley
Get To Know: Scribz Riley
Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend
Everything We Know So Far About Bella Hadid’s Rumoured Boyfriend Duke Nicholson
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
EMA 2020
Be a part of the MTV EMA 2020 pre-show!
Zendaya Receives The Visionary Award At The 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’
Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Travis Scott Reveals He And Kylie Jenner Are Raising Stormi To Be A “Strong” Woman
Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Coming Out As Queer And Dealing With Public Scrutiny
Get To Know Delilah Montagu
Get To Know: Delilah Montagu
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Skai Jackson Dedicates Her Dancing With The Stars Performance To Cameron Boyce
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!

More From Lizzo

Lizzo Opens Up About Police Brutality And Reveals She’s “Optimistic” About The Future
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Lizzo - Good As Hell - Music Video
Lizzo
Good As Hell (Official Music Video)
Lizzo
Lizzo - “Truth Hurts” & “Good as Hell” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Lizzo - Tempo Ft. Missy Elliott - Music Video
Lizzo
Tempo (Ft. Missy Elliott) [Explicit]
Lizzo - Truth Hurts - Music Video
Lizzo
Truth Hurts [Explicit]
Charli XCX Ft. Lizzo - Blame It On Your Love - Music Video
Charli XCX
Blame It On Your Love (Ft. Lizzo) [Explicit]
Lizzo - MTV PUSH
Lizzo
Lizzo - Good As Hell (MTV PUSH Exclusive Performance)
New Music Round-up: Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Tyler The Creator & More
11 Top Celeb Quotes About Loving Your Body
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Lizzo
Watch Lizzo’s Intimate Performance Of ‘Juice’ And ‘Cuz I Love You’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Lizzo - MTV PUSH
Lizzo
Firsts: Lizzo - MTV PUSH

Trending Articles

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
EMA 2020
Music
Be a part of the MTV EMA 2020 pre-show!
Lizzo Opens Up About Police Brutality And Reveals She’s “Optimistic” About The Future
Get To Know Scribz Riley
Get To Know: Scribz Riley
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend
Everything We Know So Far About Bella Hadid’s Rumoured Boyfriend Duke Nicholson