Lizzo Opens Up About Police Brutality And Reveals She’s “Optimistic” About The Future

Lizzo has branded police brutality a “systemic poison” and said she’s hopeful we can come together to build a more equal society for future generations.

In an interview on the Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Lizzo discusses the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by a US police officer in 2014.

Getty

Lizzo says she was shocked at how Tamir’s death was spoken about: "People politicized it. How can you politicize the murder of a child? And I was so numb, that I lost all hope for any type of change in this country."

Following the global response to the death of George Floyd in May, Lizzo now says she “can't help but to be optimistic and hopeful" about things changing in the future.

"Change is painful and I think you have to sign yourself up for that. This time, I saw something different, I saw the sudden allyship of young white people, which I had never seen," she adds.

"I also saw people in the news realize that it's more than just a hashtag and a moment and us complaining and that it's real systemic poison."

Getty

In an Instagram video about the Black Lives Matter movement published in June, Lizzo called for real change to follow the protests and urged white people to educate themselves about their privilege.

“Now that the protesters have everyone’s attention, what are the next steps that we’re going to take to make sure that we’re actually moving forward and we don’t go back to this bulls***?”