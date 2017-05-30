Channing Tatum, Adam Driver And Daniel Craig Look Unrecognisable In First 'Logan Lucky' Trailer

Attention, Team Tatum! Your boy Channing has reunited with Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh for new film Logan Lucky, and while it looks like he’ll be keeping his kit on this time (boooo!), the first trailer still looks like a whole bunch of fun…

The new movie will see Tatum and Adam Driver play dim-witted double act the Logan brothers, who reckon they’ve found a foolproof way to rip off a high-stakes motor race. The key to their plan? Peroxide blonde explosives nut, Joe Bang, played here by an OMG-worthy Daniel Craig. What could possibly go wrong?

Check it out, below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPzvKH8AVf0

Soderbergh directed Ocean’s Eleven back in the day, and there’s more than a hint of the Vegas classic about this one, with the likes of Katie Holmes, Seth MacFarlane, Sebastian Stan and Hilary Swank adding up to another A-list ensemble. Craig looks set to steal the show, though, with a character that’s about as far from 007 as you could think of. That hair…

Logan Lucky will open in the UK on 25 August 2017.

- By George Wales @GeorgeWales85