Logan Paul Jokes He Will "Go Gay" For A Month In New Tone Deaf Scandal

One year after he glorified an infamous 'suicide forest' and showed a lone dead body in a monetised video on YouTube to millions around the world, Logan Paul has revealed he's not any more alert to decency or common sense.

The almost-24-year-old has caused offense and a million eye rolls after sharing some fake New Year's Resolutions on his podcast, which he co-hosts with Mike Majlak.

Logan and his co-host were joking that they'd do something new every month of the year, from veganism to Dry January, however their comedy proved to not be so funny when it came round to March.

“So it’s male-only March,” he says on the episode, “We’re gonna attempt to go gay for just one month.”

Copyright [Instagram]

As though the word 'attempt' wasn't tone deaf enough, he then explained his million dollar idea: “[Gay] for one month. And then swing… go back.”

The room erupted into laughter at the completely unfathomable idea, while all seemingly failing to recognise how tone deaf their so-called comedy is.

Twitter @KSIOlajidebt

The remarks received widespread criticism from the queer community almost immediately after the episode premiered online, with many pointing out that things don't quite work that way, for one, and calling Logan out for making a joke out of a community that is still very much marginalised and attacked.

YouTuber Daniel Preda, a prominent queer voice online and YouTube star Joey Graceffa's long-term boyfriend, condemned Logan's "disgusting" comments.

Instagram @misterpreda

"Logan Paul joking about being gay “for one month” while countless LGBT+ around the world are killed & committing suicide for their sexuality, is disgusting," he tweeted.

"He continues to be an awful representation of the YouTube community & shows he truly has learned NOTHING over the last year."

Meanwhile, GLAAD gave Logan a Sexuality For Dummies-esque piece of advice by simply saying: "That's not how it works, Logan Paul."

TMZ

He responded to GLAAD's tweet wtih a questionable non-apology-turned-business proposal, stating that it was a "very poor choice of words" while asking the organisation to discuss the matter on his podcast next week.

Understandably, his response has lead some people to believe that the initial 'joke' was done in order to advertise the recently-launched podcast.

very poor choice of words... my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week? https://t.co/Ki8RKgMJOO — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 12, 2019

One user wrote "Translated: “Poor choice of words, want to come on my podcast next week so I can make money off of my poor decision?”"

Whatever happens next, we hope that Logan takes ownership and makes a genuine attempt to understand the implications of his comments but we won't hold our breaths.