Logan Paul

Logan Paul Jokes He Will "Go Gay" For A Month In New Tone Deaf Scandal

The YouTuber is facing immense backlash as he launches podcast with controversial comments...

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 13:16

One year after he glorified an infamous 'suicide forest' and showed a lone dead body in a monetised video on YouTube to millions around the world, Logan Paul has revealed he's not any more alert to decency or common sense.

The almost-24-year-old has caused offense and a million eye rolls after sharing some fake New Year's Resolutions on his podcast, which he co-hosts with Mike Majlak.

Logan and his co-host were joking that they'd do something new every month of the year, from veganism to Dry January, however their comedy proved to not be so funny when it came round to March.

“So it’s male-only March,” he says on the episode, “We’re gonna attempt to go gay for just one month.”

Copyright [Instagram]

As though the word 'attempt' wasn't tone deaf enough, he then explained his million dollar idea: “[Gay] for one month. And then swing… go back.”

The room erupted into laughter at the completely unfathomable idea, while all seemingly failing to recognise how tone deaf their so-called comedy is.

Twitter @KSIOlajidebt

The remarks received widespread criticism from the queer community almost immediately after the episode premiered online, with many pointing out that things don't quite work that way, for one, and calling Logan out for making a joke out of a community that is still very much marginalised and attacked.

YouTuber Daniel Preda, a prominent queer voice online and YouTube star Joey Graceffa's long-term boyfriend, condemned Logan's "disgusting" comments.

Instagram @misterpreda

"Logan Paul joking about being gay “for one month” while countless LGBT+ around the world are killed & committing suicide for their sexuality, is disgusting," he tweeted.

"He continues to be an awful representation of the YouTube community & shows he truly has learned NOTHING over the last year."

Meanwhile, GLAAD gave Logan a Sexuality For Dummies-esque piece of advice by simply saying: "That's not how it works, Logan Paul."

TMZ

He responded to GLAAD's tweet wtih a questionable non-apology-turned-business proposal, stating that it was a "very poor choice of words" while asking the organisation to discuss the matter on his podcast next week.

Understandably, his response has lead some people to believe that the initial 'joke' was done in order to advertise the recently-launched podcast.

One user wrote "Translated: “Poor choice of words, want to come on my podcast next week so I can make money off of my poor decision?”"

Whatever happens next, we hope that Logan takes ownership and makes a genuine attempt to understand the implications of his comments but we won't hold our breaths.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List
Logan Paul Jokes He Will "Go Gay" For A Month In New Tone Deaf Scandal
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes
All The Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
9 Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
New Music Round-up: Sam Smith, Normani, The Weeknd And More
Celebs You Never Knew Started Out On Reality TV
Cara Delevingne Reveals She Lost 50,000 Followers After Speaking Out Against R Kelly
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is The Spitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In This Photo
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Explains She’s Finally Enjoying A Good Friendship With Ste Rankine: ‘We Feel Like A Family Unit’ – Exclusive
What No Ones Tells You About Graduating From University
What No One Tells You About Graduating From University
Instagram brands you should be following in 2019.
The Instagram Brands You NTK About For 2019
Introducing #JanuHairy: The Body Positive Movement Taking Over Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
1 Month Backpacking in Thailand: The Ultimate Itinerary You Need
1 Month Backpacking in Thailand: The Ultimate Itinerary You Need

More From Logan Paul

Logan Paul Jokes He Will "Go Gay" For A Month In New Tone Deaf Scandal
2018’s Highest Paid YouTubers Have Been Revealed And There Are Some Surprises
Logan Paul and KSI at boxing match in August 2018
KSI vs. Logan Paul Round 2: A Rematch Planned After They Draw
Logan Paul’s YouTube Ad Suspension Has Been Lifted After 18 Days
Logan Paul&#039;s YouTube channel has advertising temporarily suspended
YouTube Suspends Ads On Logan Paul's channel
Logan Paul Announces YouTube Comeback With Controversial Trailer
Logan Paul Is A ‘Good Guy Who Made A Bad Decision’ According To Logan Paul
YouTuber Logan Paul Thinks He Deserves A 'Second Chance' After 'Suicide Forest' Video
YouTube Star Logan Paul Causes Outrage After Posting Video Of Suicide Victim

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison attends her sister&#039;s wedding
Vicky Pattison Explains What's Really Going On In Wedding Photos She's Getting 'Attacked' Over
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is The Spitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In This Photo
Vicky Pattison Is Loving All Her 'Bits' In Real AF Bikini Video Following Unflattering Pap Shots
Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals She’s ‘Civil’ With Dylan Siggers As She Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent – Exclusive
Logan Paul Jokes He Will "Go Gay" For A Month In New Tone Deaf Scandal
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Explains She’s Finally Enjoying A Good Friendship With Ste Rankine: ‘We Feel Like A Family Unit’ – Exclusive
BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive