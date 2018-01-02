YouTube Star Logan Paul Causes Outrage After Posting Video Of Suicide Victim

YouTube star Logan Paul has been forced to issue an apology after posting a video to his channel which featured footage of a suicide victim.

The clip, which garnered a reported 6.3million views during the 24 hours it was online for, showed Paul in a forest at the base of Mt Fuji which is known as “Suicide forest”.

While you're here why not check out the first look at Ex On The Beach: Body SOS >>>

Titled, “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest”, Paul and his friends explore the well known suicide hotspot before zooming in on a body, adding: “This is a first for me.”

He has since deleted the video and issued an apology after facing huge backlash, insisting he ‘didn’t do it for views’.

Logan Paul has apologised after posting a video that is the very definition of insensitive.

"This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong." he wrote.

However celebs such as Aaron Paul and Sophie Turner have taken the time to call him out on exactly what he’s done, and why it’s beyond not okay.

Dear @LoganPaul,



How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.



Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

“You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell,” Aaron Paul wrote.

@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018

"You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did," GoT's Sophie tweeted.

While fellow YouTuber Phillip DeFranco adds that it’s also partly down to YouTube for hosting the video in the first place.

Just remember this. Before all the extended community outrage against Logan Paul’s “we found a dead body” video, there was a seemingly uncontested 550-600,000 likes on it.



His core audience doesn’t give a fuuuuuuck. Unless youtube does something, this doesn’t hurt him. — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) January 2, 2018

“His core audience doesn’t give a fuuuuuuck. Unless youtube does something, this doesn’t hurt him,” he told his followers.

While for most the apology was simply too little too late.

jenna marbles made a 47 minute video apologizing for buying the wrong tank for her fish, logan paul made a vlog where he filmed a man’s body who lost his life due to suicide and all he did was write a note on his phone — k (@inventedbyjenna) January 2, 2018

Is Logan Paul a real person or is he a metaphor for the end of American culture? — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 2, 2018

what logan paul did was NOT a mistake. he consciously went to that forest, consciously filmed that body, consciously made fun of it, consciously edited the footage and consciously uploaded it to his channel. he was very aware of what he was doing, this can in no way be justified. — tessa (@nocturnalethan) January 2, 2018

Someone close to me passed away from suicide last month. I haven’t been able to talk about it online until now because it’s something I’m still healing from. Hearing what Logan Paul did absolutely breaks my heart. That was someone’s loved one he exploited for views. 😔 — 🍓Meghan Camarena (@Strawburry17) January 2, 2018

If you or anyone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide you can call Samaritans on 116 123 or email them at jo@samaritans.org.