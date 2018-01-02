YouTube Star Logan Paul Causes Outrage After Posting Video Of Suicide Victim
He has since issued an apology, but for most it's too little too late.
YouTube star Logan Paul has been forced to issue an apology after posting a video to his channel which featured footage of a suicide victim.
The clip, which garnered a reported 6.3million views during the 24 hours it was online for, showed Paul in a forest at the base of Mt Fuji which is known as “Suicide forest”.
While you're here why not check out the first look at Ex On The Beach: Body SOS >>>
Titled, “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest”, Paul and his friends explore the well known suicide hotspot before zooming in on a body, adding: “This is a first for me.”
He has since deleted the video and issued an apology after facing huge backlash, insisting he ‘didn’t do it for views’.
"This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong." he wrote.
However celebs such as Aaron Paul and Sophie Turner have taken the time to call him out on exactly what he’s done, and why it’s beyond not okay.
“You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell,” Aaron Paul wrote.
"You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did," GoT's Sophie tweeted.
While fellow YouTuber Phillip DeFranco adds that it’s also partly down to YouTube for hosting the video in the first place.
“His core audience doesn’t give a fuuuuuuck. Unless youtube does something, this doesn’t hurt him,” he told his followers.
While for most the apology was simply too little too late.
If you or anyone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide you can call Samaritans on 116 123 or email them at jo@samaritans.org.