Lord Of The Rings

Lord Of The Rings TV Show Gets An Official Release Date

Thank the Lord!

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 15:28

Amazon has given an update on when we can expect to see the highly-awaited Lord Of The Rings TV show. And let’s just say you’ve got plenty of time to rewatch the Peter Jackson trilogy AND the Hobbit movies, because it’s not coming for a while…

Amazon executive Jennifer Salke has been discussing the project, and has suggested that production on the new show won’t kick off for ages yet. “It'll be in production in two years,” says Salke. “2021 is the hope (to air), but there are other people who wish it was 2020.”

Hit play on the video to watch the MTV Movies Screening Room: Solo: A Stars Wars Story...

Yep, you can count us in the latter camp, Jen. Meanwhile, Salke was a little hazier on Jackson’s potential involvement. The director had previously suggested that he might be involved, but it sounds as though things are slightly more up in the air…

“He may say he is involved or he's not involved,” says Salke. “We're still very much in conversation with him about what kind of involvement he would propose.” At least they have a couple of years to work on a deal…

