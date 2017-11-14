The Lord Of The Rings Spin-Off Series Is Officially Happening

Massive news for Hobbit fans to bring you this morning, with Amazon confirming that the rumours are true, and a brand new Lord Of The Rings spin-off series is on the way.

The new show will apparently be a prequel story set before the events of The Fellowship Of The Ring, and will run on the company’ streaming TV service.

Interestingly, the new series will not be a direct adaptation of any existing J.R.R. Tolkien work, and will instead tell a story comprised of brand new material. No word as yet on who’ll be writing it, but we do know the studio has the option of a second spin-off as part of its deal with the Tolkien Estate, so we could be getting a whole new world of Middle-earth adventures in due course.

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Amazon Studios exec Sharon Tal Yguado in an official statement.

“We are honoured to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle-earth.”

There’s been no confirmation as to whether any of the cast from either of the film trilogies will be involved, although we wouldn’t be surprised if there were a cameo or two along the way. Expect a release date and more production details to be revealed over the coming weeks.

