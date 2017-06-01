Lorde

Has Lorde Secretly Been Running An Instagram Account About Onion Rings?

Lorde help us all.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 10:03

In a slice of news that will make you marvel at how weird the world is, a bunch of internet conspiracists are convinced that Lorde - world famous 20-year-old musician - is leading a secret double life as an onion ring critic. Go figure. 

The rumours about Lorde being invested in the bar snack first kicked off after a report published in New Zealand's Newshub investigated an Instagram account called @onionringsworldwide - which, coincidentally, has since been deleted.

just over here sippin on RB overjoyed that ur jazzed on perfect places ☺️

just over here sippin on RB overjoyed that ur jazzed on perfect places ☺️

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

The account published photographs of onion rings from around the world, with one of the 24 followers who received updates from it being Lorde herself. It's also worth mentioning that a fair chunk of the remaining 23 followers happen to be some of Lorde's closest friends and advisors.

Hmm. 

Instagram via Newshub
While this isn't enough evidence to be 100% sure that Lorde is the brains behind the operation, the initial report then paired up some of the onion-ring locations to where the musician is known to be situated. Sure enough, the images match up perfectly to her tour schedule.

Even so, the account has now been wiped from the internet after Lorde's team failed to respond to writer Anna Bracewell-Worrall's questions about the identity of the onion reviewer. Could it be Lorde? We like to think there's a good chance. 

 

 

 

 

