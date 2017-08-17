Lorde

Lorde and Khalid Stan Each Other Over Twitter and It's So Cute

Lorde and Khalid are having incredible years. Lorde's second album Melodrama went to Number 1 in the US and it received rave reviews everywhere. Meanwhile Khalid's debut album American Teen continues to rise higher and higher up the charts.

To make things even more perfect the two stars are huge fans of each other. Both praised each other on Twitter yesterday.

The two talented young popstars are setting out on tour together next month. Khalid is Lorde's support act for the European dates of her Melodrama tour. Yes. You can really see both Lorde and Khalid on the same night. You can buy tickets: here.

Khalid started the Twitter lovefest by taking to the social media platform to write about how excited he is for the tour.

"Can't wait to go on tour in Europe with @lorde and see one of my favorite shows every night!" WHAT A CUTIE!

Lorde was quick to return the favour though. She retweeted Khalid and added "this is gonna be so f***ing fun".

It sounds like it really is soing ot be so "f***ing fun". We can't wait to see it!

This isn't the first time that the 'Royals' hitmaker and 'Location' singer have stanned each other on Twitter either.

Before the tour announcement, Lorde said how much she loved 'Young Dumb & Broke' in a tweet on the site.

Khalid was quick to respond to say thanks and now they're going on tour together!

Amazing. We love when faves love and support each other like this!

