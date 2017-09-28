Lorde

Lorde and Khalid Wow Us at Alexandra Palace

The 'Green Light' hitmaker brought her Melodrama tour and the 'Location' star to London last night...

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 14:16

Lorde is at an interesting stage in her career. 

Her debut single 'Royals' was a global Number 1 smash hit and its album Pure Heroine was a critically acclaimed masterpiece.

With Pure Heroine, Lorde ushered in a new era of more self-conscious pop, questioned the content of mainstream music and also centred the validity and worth of the teen voice and experience. Young popstars before Lorde were rarely given the opportunity or creative freedom to explore their own artistry. Lorde changed the game.

How does Lorde attempt to live up to that?

View the lyrics
Every night, I live and die
Feel the party to my bones
Watch the wasters blow the speakers
Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light
It's just another graceless night
I hate the headlines and the weather
I'm 19 and I'm on fire
But when we're dancing I'm alright
It's just another graceless night

Are you lost enough?
Have another drink, get lost in us
This is how we get notorious, oh, oh-oh
'Cause I don't know
If they keep tellin' me where to go
I'll blow my brains out to the radio, oh, oh-oh

All of the things we're taking
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
Send us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can't stand to be alone
Let's go to perfect places

Every night, I live and die
Meet somebody, take 'em home
Let's kiss and then take off our clothes
It's just another graceless night, 'cause

All of the things we're taking
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
Send us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can't stand to be alone
Let's go to perfect places

All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, ELLA YELICH-O'CONNOR Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

On the second night of the Melodrama world tour it becomes clear that Lorde doesn't.

Sat in a child-like white dress Lorde begins discussing Melodrama and she describes the project as “a wide open heart”. As she performs tracks from the album such as ‘Liability’ and ‘Hard Feelings’, her distinctive voice filling each with raw, honest emotion, it's clear that this is completely true.

While Pure Heroine honours the thrills and fears that come with adolescence, Melodrama grapples with the experience of falling head over heels in love, the trauma of falling out of love and the joy that comes with finding yourself on the other side.

With Melodrama Lorde hasn’t tried to create a blockbuster follow-up to Pure Heroine. She’s given herself the space and time to mature as a woman and artist, live, self-reflect and create a complex work that is completely true to her. It may have so far achieved modest commercial success in comparison to its predecessor but it resonates so strongly with her and her horde of admirers that it doesn’t matter. Lorde is not hell bent on maintaining her early success. She’s intent on creating longlasting important music.

From her live renditions of ‘Sober’ to ‘The Louvre’, there’s no question that, not only does Lorde love her new material but her fans do too. Tears and smiles filled the venue as the ‘Team’ hitmaker sang ‘Supercut’ and ‘Perfect Places’ alongside her older deep cuts such as ‘Ribs’ and ‘Buzzcut Season’. Melodrama, much like Pure Heroine before it, has interwoven itself into the fabric of thousands of people’s lives and it’s beautiful to witness the effect that its had first hand.

[Getty]

Opening for Lorde at Alexandra Palace was one of this year’s breakout stars: Khalid. The 19 year old performer is yet to properly take off in the UK but he’s already sold millions of records in the US and it’s not hard to see why. Much like Lorde, Khalid is an astute lyricist with an instantly recognisable voice that translates the realities of teenagedom into art with flair.

Unsurprisingly Khalid has worked with Lorde’s Pure Heroine producer, Joel Little, on three of the standout songs from his debut album, American Teen. As he delivers note-perfect renditions of his music and bounces around the stage with infectious charm and joy, it’s obvious that he has the potential to become a star and artist of Lorde’s level and calibre.

In fact, one of the things that made the night so special was that Lorde seemed completely in control of her artistry. From covering Phil Collins’ classic ‘In the Air Tonight’ to opening with her Disclosure collaboration ‘Magnets’, there was none of the nervousness that occasionally came through in her first few live performances.

Half way through the evening Lorde said: “I like playing in London ’cause I’m kind of awkward and you’re kind of awkward and we find it weird to express ourselves.” And, while this may be true for Lorde off stage, it couldn’t be further from the truth on stage. Performing her material and engaging with her fans, Lorde is in her element. She thrives.

[Getty]

A few of the causal fans in the audience were waiting to hear ‘Royals’ all night long but for the teens who grew up with Pure Heroine as their magnum opus and the adults who’ve always felt a connection to Lorde’s music, the entire night was magical.

When the opening bars of ‘Green Light’ came on at the end of the evening and Lorde launched into it with excitement, it was clear that not only is Lorde embracing her own personal freedom with Melodrama but her fans are embracing theirs too.

Lost and found in the wonder of brilliant, life-changing, sublime pop.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Get to Know: Ten Tonnes

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Opens Up About The Worst Panic Attack Of Her Life

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Reveals The Moment In High School Musical That Still Makes Him Cry

Demi Lovato Previews 'Daddy Issues' and It's A Banger

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

This New Assassin’s Creed: Origins Mode Is A Serious Game Changer

Coffee Flavoured Coke Is Now A Thing And This Could Be Heaven Or Hell

We Might Be Getting A Hocus Pocus Sequel

Lorde and Khalid Wow Us at Alexandra Palace

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Cole Sprouse Is About To Be Your New Favourite Beauty Vlogger

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Will Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Go Up Against Each Other In Celebrity Bake Off?

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Katy Perry Announces 'Will You Be My Witness' Documentary

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Charlotte Crosby Reveals She's Still 'Trying To Teach' Stephen Bear How To Be In A Relationship

Premiere | SLANG Drops New Track 'Escorting You' Featuring Corey Harper - Listen!

More From Lorde

Lorde and Khalid Wow Us at Alexandra Palace

Music

Lorde, Lena Dunham, Zara Larsson and More Praise Lady Gaga's Documentary

Bleachers

Don't Take The Money (Ft. Lorde) (MTV Unplugged)

Music

Lorde Is Releasing a 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix with Khalid, SZA and Post Malone Today

Lorde

Homemade Dynamite (Remix) (Live At The 2017 VMAs)

Music

Lorde and Khalid Stan Each Other Over Twitter and It's So Cute

Music

Lorde Transforms 'Melodrama' With An Amazing 'Reimagined' Live Set

Lorde - Perfect Places - Music Video
Lorde

Perfect Places [Explicit]

Shawn Mendes - 2017 MTV VMAs
Music

Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes & More To Perform At The 2017 VMAs!

Music

Lorde Creates Her Own Paradise In ‘Perfect Places’ Video

Music

Lorde Teases Epic ‘Perfect Places’ Video

Lorde has spoken out after seeming to diss Taylor Swift and her squad
Celebrity

Lorde Insists She’s Friends With Taylor Swift After Everyone Thought She’d Dissed Taylor’s Squad

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Love Island's Chris Hughes Ruthlessly Exposes 'Flirty Texts' Katie Price Sent Him Behind Olivia Attwood's Back

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy