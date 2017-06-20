Lorde Apologises for Famous Friends Comment That Upset Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Fans

Fresh off of the release of her second album 'Melodrama', Lorde is everywhere.

She's currently doing press for the album - podcasts, tv skits, interviews.

All of this is very exciting.

However, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Lorde caused controversy.

The 'Royals' star was asked about what it's like to maintain friendships with famous people and she said this:

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Naturally the comments drew criticism. Autoimmune diseases should not be made light of and the comments offended many.

Others also assumed that the comments were about Taylor Swift and took them negatively.

Plus one of Taylor's best friends, Selena Gomez, suffers from an autoimmune disease - lupus.

Luckily Lorde was quick to apologise. She took to Twitter to address the situation.

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

It's rare to see celebrities say sorry in such a direct way and much of Twitter was quick to accept the apology.

We all make mistakes and what's important is that after them we fess up to them and learn from them.

Now we can get back to listening to 'Melodrama' on repeat and catching up on all things Lorde.

For example - the New Zealand popstar recently did her own show on Beats One and its a treat.

The star talks in depth about Melodrama and how Nelly Furtado (!?) inspired the record.

"This is a song that I love so much and I think the principles of this really inform the record. This is such wise pop song writing for sure. I’m just a big ole fan of this whole project. This is 'Say it Right' by Nelly Furtado. 'Say it Right' is a big one for me."

'Melodrama', musical nuggets and mature apologies - Lorde is giving us the royal treatment.

