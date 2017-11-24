Lorde Crowned With Best Album and Best Single Of 2017 By NME
The 'Perfect Places' singer is ruling the end-of-year lists for her magical sophomore album...
2017 has been "The Year Of Our Lorde", NME has officially declared.
The magazine revealed their end-of-year lists in today's issue and Lorde has been accredited with both the Best Album and Best Track - a.k.a Best Single - titles.
After releasing one of the most critically-acclaimed albums of the year, the news is hardly surprising but rather amazing to see the material being recognised.
Feel the party to my bones
Watch the wasters blow the speakers
Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light
It's just another graceless night
I hate the headlines and the weather
I'm 19 and I'm on fire
But when we're dancing I'm alright
It's just another graceless night
Are you lost enough?
Have another drink, get lost in us
This is how we get notorious, oh, oh-oh
'Cause I don't know
If they keep tellin' me where to go
I'll blow my brains out to the radio, oh, oh-oh
All of the things we're taking
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
Send us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can't stand to be alone
Let's go to perfect places
Every night, I live and die
Meet somebody, take 'em home
Let's kiss and then take off our clothes
It's just another graceless night, 'cause
All of the things we're taking
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
Send us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can't stand to be alone
Let's go to perfect places
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
Lorde rules NME's two music lists with second album Melodrama and its lead single 'Green Light', ranking higher than massive releases from Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez and Paramore.
"I am glad that someone thinks it ['Green Light'] is the best song of the year," she says. "I'm really proud of that song, I worked so hard on it, harder than I've worked on anything."
The album itself was inspired largely by the singer's first heartbreak, which she confesses was "extremely hard" to write about, saying the process was very slow at times.
Kendrick Lamar's DAMN., SZA's CTRL and Lana Del Rey's Lust For Life all made the Top 10 of NME's Best Albums of the Year, while Stormzy's debut album is listed at 14.
Behind 'Green Light', Charli XCX has been titled the second Best Song of the Year with 'Boys' while Cardi B's breakout anthem 'Bodak Yellow' sits at 8 and Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' comes in at 10.
The anticipation for Lorde's return to music was incredible and she certainly did not let us down with Melodrama.
Congratulations, Lorde!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH LORDE'S 'GREEN LIGHT' VIDEO BELOW
We order different drinks at the same bars
I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth
She thinks you love the beach, you're such a damn liar
Those great whites, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you're not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor
But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go
But honey I'll be seein' you down every road
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Sometimes I wake up in a different bedroom
I whisper things, the city sings 'em back to you
All those rumors, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you're not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor
But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go
But honey I'll be seein' you down every road
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Yes, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it