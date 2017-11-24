Lorde Crowned With Best Album and Best Single Of 2017 By NME

2017 has been "The Year Of Our Lorde", NME has officially declared.

The magazine revealed their end-of-year lists in today's issue and Lorde has been accredited with both the Best Album and Best Track - a.k.a Best Single - titles.

After releasing one of the most critically-acclaimed albums of the year, the news is hardly surprising but rather amazing to see the material being recognised.

Lorde rules NME's two music lists with second album Melodrama and its lead single 'Green Light', ranking higher than massive releases from Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez and Paramore.

"I am glad that someone thinks it ['Green Light'] is the best song of the year," she says. "I'm really proud of that song, I worked so hard on it, harder than I've worked on anything."

The album itself was inspired largely by the singer's first heartbreak, which she confesses was "extremely hard" to write about, saying the process was very slow at times.

Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar's DAMN., SZA's CTRL and Lana Del Rey's Lust For Life all made the Top 10 of NME's Best Albums of the Year, while Stormzy's debut album is listed at 14.

Behind 'Green Light', Charli XCX has been titled the second Best Song of the Year with 'Boys' while Cardi B's breakout anthem 'Bodak Yellow' sits at 8 and Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' comes in at 10.

Getty Images

The anticipation for Lorde's return to music was incredible and she certainly did not let us down with Melodrama.

Congratulations, Lorde!

Words: Ross McNeilage

