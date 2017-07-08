Lorde

Lorde Insists She’s Friends With Taylor Swift After Everyone Thought She’d Dissed Taylor’s Squad

Lorde’s had to go online to clear up she comments she made during an interview

Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 13:19

 

When Lorde seemingly dissed Taylor Swift and her squad it made a lotta people really mad. So mad that Lorde has actually felt the need to go online and set the record straight. 

Copyright [Getty]

So, the trouble all started when Lorde made a comment on Australian talk show Sunshine about not wanting anything to do with exclusive clubs. Lots of people jumped to the conclusion that the New Zealander was throwing shade at Taylor and her gang of super model besties. 

Nothing could be further from the truth though, and Lorde wants everyone to know that she ‘effed up answering a question and that there is no bad blood between her and Taylor. 

Copyright [Getty]

“Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much. Really s****y to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship one someone you deeply respect and ride for. 

“I feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn’t faithfully her person. I f****d up an interview question.”

You can read the full statement posted on Lorde’s Twitter, but really the gist of it is that she loves Taylor and is pretty annoyed that people have misunderstood her reply to a question. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Marnie Simpson worries that she might actually be Single AF forever!

 

Latest News

Kylie Jenner reveals cleavage and new red hair in new social media pics

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage And New Bright Red Hair In Instagram Posts

Sophie Kasaei thinks Marnie Simpson&#039;s spat with Casey Johnson will be entertaining to watch

Marnie Simpson’s Drama With Single AF Co-Star Casey Johnson Will Make The Show Better To Watch Says Sophie Kasaei 

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

It looks like Megan McKenna just confirmed that she&#039;s back with Pete Wicks

It Looks Like Megan McKenna Has Confirmed She’s Back With Pete Wicks

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear celebrate 6 months together with soppy Snapchat posts

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary With Toally Adorable Snapchats

Lorde has spoken out after seeming to diss Taylor Swift and her squad

Lorde Insists She’s Friends With Taylor Swift After Everyone Thought She’d Dissed Taylor’s Squad

Marnie Simpson is back in Newcastle and she&#039;s looking for Single AF dates

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson have had a &#039;heart to heart&#039; and we totally want them to get back together

Casey Johnson’s Had A ‘Heart To Heart’ With Marnie Simpson But She Doesn’t Trust Him Quite Yet

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

Wish Upon

Watch The FREAKY AF Trailer For New Horror Movie WISH UPON – Exclusive!

This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall

Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't

Sophie Kasaei Thinks Chloe Ferry Needs To Get Over Marty McKenna

Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption

The Rock

The Rock Is Planning A Fast & Furious Spinoff

Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Have Reportedly Split

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival

More From Lorde

Lorde has spoken out after seeming to diss Taylor Swift and her squad
Celebrity

Lorde Insists She’s Friends With Taylor Swift After Everyone Thought She’d Dissed Taylor’s Squad

Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't

Lorde Scores Her First US No. 1 Album

Lorde Apologises for Famous Friends Comment That Upset Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Fans

Lorde opens up about being body shamed after success of Royals
Celebrity

Lorde Talks About Being Body Shamed ‘It Rocked My Foundations’

Lorde

New Music Out This Week (16th June 2016)

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account

Has Lorde Secretly Been Running An Instagram Account About Onion Rings?

Fifth Harmony

New Music Out This Week (2nd June 2017)

Music

Lorde’s New Album Is About The Story Of A Single House Party

Music

This Week’s New Music Round Up: Lorde, Nicki Minaj, Jon Bellion & More

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear celebrate 6 months together with soppy Snapchat posts
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary With Toally Adorable Snapchats

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #4

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Marnie Simpson is back in Newcastle and she&#039;s looking for Single AF dates
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date