Lorde Insists She’s Friends With Taylor Swift After Everyone Thought She’d Dissed Taylor’s Squad

When Lorde seemingly dissed Taylor Swift and her squad it made a lotta people really mad. So mad that Lorde has actually felt the need to go online and set the record straight.

So, the trouble all started when Lorde made a comment on Australian talk show Sunshine about not wanting anything to do with exclusive clubs. Lots of people jumped to the conclusion that the New Zealander was throwing shade at Taylor and her gang of super model besties.

Nothing could be further from the truth though, and Lorde wants everyone to know that she ‘effed up answering a question and that there is no bad blood between her and Taylor.

“Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much. Really s****y to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship one someone you deeply respect and ride for.

“I feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn’t faithfully her person. I f****d up an interview question.”

You can read the full statement posted on Lorde’s Twitter, but really the gist of it is that she loves Taylor and is pretty annoyed that people have misunderstood her reply to a question.

