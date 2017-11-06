Lorde Might Not Release A New Album For 10 Years

Lorde fans... we have some sad news.

If you thought four years between albums was bad then prepare yourself for longer as the 'Supercut' singer has revealed her next album could take as far as 10 years away.

Is she taking a break? Moving onto movies? Not exactly, she simply doesn't want to rush the creative process, she says.

The announcement began with a lot of hope, as she randomly tweeted "just realising that if i truly want to have the artistic journey i'm capable of in this lifetime i will have to work very fast."

Hooray! More music! Less waiting! Right, Lorde? "Years of that work will probably just look like walking around the house having thoughts and writing them down," she followed.

Hmm, that doesn't sound like the signing of an Apple Music partnership deal - and it only got worse when a fan explicitly demanded no more four-year waits between records, referencing the time it took between her debut album and this year's Melodrama.

no that's the thing it might be 4 years it might be 10 not gonna make albums that only exist on one plane they have to be supercellular https://t.co/qMzffqM1h8 — Lorde (@lorde) November 3, 2017

"It might be 4 years it might be 10 [I'm] not gonna make albums that only exist on one plane they have to be supercellular."

10? TEN? A DECADE?! Lorde above, we'll take any plane we can get as long as it doesn't take that long.

[Getty]

Melodrama is one of the most acclaimed albums of 2017 and has won Lorde a new legion of fans, while making all of the OG Pure Heroine fans happy as can be.

We should be thankful that it's such a faultless pop album as we're going to be listening to it for a long time now.

Let's pray the next decade goes quickly!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH LORDE'S 'GREEN LIGHT' VIDEO BELOW