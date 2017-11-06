Lorde

Lorde Might Not Release A New Album For 10 Years

The 'Green Light' singer revealed she won't rush to make her third album...

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 12:10

Lorde fans... we have some sad news.

If you thought four years between albums was bad then prepare yourself for longer as the 'Supercut' singer has revealed her next album could take as far as 10 years away.

Is she taking a break? Moving onto movies? Not exactly, she simply doesn't want to rush the creative process, she says.

View the lyrics
Every night, I live and die
Feel the party to my bones
Watch the wasters blow the speakers
Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light
It's just another graceless night
I hate the headlines and the weather
I'm 19 and I'm on fire
But when we're dancing I'm alright
It's just another graceless night

Are you lost enough?
Have another drink, get lost in us
This is how we get notorious, oh, oh-oh
'Cause I don't know
If they keep tellin' me where to go
I'll blow my brains out to the radio, oh, oh-oh

All of the things we're taking
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
Send us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can't stand to be alone
Let's go to perfect places

Every night, I live and die
Meet somebody, take 'em home
Let's kiss and then take off our clothes
It's just another graceless night, 'cause

All of the things we're taking
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
Send us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can't stand to be alone
Let's go to perfect places

All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, ELLA YELICH-O'CONNOR Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The announcement began with a lot of hope, as she randomly tweeted "just realising that if i truly want to have the artistic journey i'm capable of in this lifetime i will have to work very fast."

Hooray! More music! Less waiting! Right, Lorde? "Years of that work will probably just look like walking around the house having thoughts and writing them down," she followed.

Hmm, that doesn't sound like the signing of an Apple Music partnership deal - and it only got worse when a fan explicitly demanded no more four-year waits between records, referencing the time it took between her debut album and this year's Melodrama.

"It might be 4 years it might be 10 [I'm] not gonna make albums that only exist on one plane they have to be supercellular."

10? TEN? A DECADE?! Lorde above, we'll take any plane we can get as long as it doesn't take that long.

[Getty]

Melodrama is one of the most acclaimed albums of 2017 and has won Lorde a new legion of fans, while making all of the OG Pure Heroine fans happy as can be.

We should be thankful that it's such a faultless pop album as we're going to be listening to it for a long time now.

Let's pray the next decade goes quickly!

Words: Ross McNeilage

View the lyrics
I do my makeup in somebody else's car
We order different drinks at the same bars
I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth
She thinks you love the beach, you're such a damn liar

Those great whites, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you're not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor

But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go
But honey I'll be seein' you down every road
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Sometimes I wake up in a different bedroom
I whisper things, the city sings 'em back to you

All those rumors, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you're not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor

But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go
But honey I'll be seein' you down every road
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Yes, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Writer(s): Ella Yelich - O'Connor, Jack Antonoff, Joel Little Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

