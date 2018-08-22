Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release



Lorde has opened up about why it might be some time before any new music is released after explaining that the death of her dog has had a profound impact on her state of mind.

The singer has been busy working on the follow-up to 2017 release Melodrama. She’s now sent a lengthy message to subscribers of her newsletter detailing what’s been happening in her life.

Explaining her absence from social-media, she wrote: “I realized a couple of years ago that I needed to rethink my relationship with posting random shit online all the time, so here we are, a little less in contact than we once were.”

Lorde then directly discussed the death of her dog, who she adopted in 2018: “Pearl had two cardiac arrests about an hour apart, and after the second one, he died. I was holding him when he went, and I know he knew that I was there.

“But this loss has been indescribably painful, and a light that was turned on for me has gone out. He was instrumental to the discovery that was taking place. I felt he led me towards the ideas.

“And it’s going to take some time and re-calibration, now that there’s no shepherd ahead of me, to see what the work is going to be… hopefully I’ll be able to finish up, and share it with you, and we’ll all grow together, as we always do.”

