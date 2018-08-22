Lorde

Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to 2017's Melodrama

Sunday, November 3, 2019 - 09:55


Lorde has opened up about why it might be some time before any new music is released after explaining that the death of her dog has had a profound impact on her state of mind.

The singer has been busy working on the follow-up to 2017 release Melodrama. She’s now sent a lengthy message to subscribers of her newsletter detailing what’s been happening in her life.

Getty

Explaining her absence from social-media, she wrote: “I realized a couple of years ago that I needed to rethink my relationship with posting random shit online all the time, so here we are, a little less in contact than we once were.”

Lorde then directly discussed the death of her dog, who she adopted in 2018: “Pearl had two cardiac arrests about an hour apart, and after the second one, he died. I was holding him when he went, and I know he knew that I was there. 

Ella got a new dog Pearl! #lorde
View this post on Instagram

Ella got a new dog Pearl! #lorde

A post shared by Lorde (@lordefanclubrus) on

“But this loss has been indescribably painful, and a light that was turned on for me has gone out. He was instrumental to the discovery that was taking place. I felt he led me towards the ideas. 

“And it’s going to take some time and re-calibration, now that there’s no shepherd ahead of me, to see what the work is going to be… hopefully I’ll be able to finish up, and share it with you, and we’ll all grow together, as we always do.”

Getty

As much as we’d love new music rn, we totally understand why Lorde needs more time to process this loss.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
André Aciman Takes Us Back To The World Of Call Me By Your Name In New Book Find Me
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Pack On The PDA In Their Halloween Costumes
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post
Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Dress Is 'Going To Auction' Amid Claims It Was Stolen
Justin Bieber Vows To Release An Album Before Christmas On This One Condition

More From Lorde

Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
Lorde comes for Kanye West for similarities between their set designs.
Lorde Comes For Kanye West And Kid Cudi For 'Stealing' Her Set Design
10 Acts We Loved At All Points East Festival
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Skepta
Skepta, Lorde, Mabel and More Lead the Massive Parklife Line-Up
Harry Styles performs during the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017 at The Star on November 28, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Harry Styles and Lorde Perform At 2017 ARIA Music Awards
Lorde recieves an International Achievement Award at the 2017 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards on November 16, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand
Lorde Crowned With Best Album and Best Single Of 2017 By NME
Lorde Might Not Release A New Album For 10 Years
All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More
Lorde Teases Brand New Music And Fans Can't Handle It
Lorde and Khalid Wow Us at Alexandra Palace

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Becky G Will Host The 2019 MTV EMAs!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series