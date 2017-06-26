Lorde

Lorde Scores Her First US No. 1 Album

​ ‘Melodrama’ gets the ‘Green Light’ from fans…

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 15:53

She did it. Lorde has earned her first No. 1 Album in the US.

[Giphy]

The ‘Liability’ singer sold an amazing 109,000 copies of Melodrama this week – 82,000 of which were pure album sales.

The 'Royals' singer took to Twitter to thank her fans for helping make the outstanding feat possible.

What an achievement.

By contrast Lorde’s last album, Pure Heroine, peaked at No. 3. However, it went on to be certified 3x Platinum. Only time will tell if Melodrama manages to sell as much as its predecessor but based on its rave reviews, it is already a huge success.

[Getty]

What’s more, Melodrama is the third album in a row by a female artist to top the Billboard 200. It follows Katy Perry’s Witness and Halsey’s hopeless fountain kingdom, as the only albums by female artists to actually reach No. 1 in the US this year.

Elsewhere, 2 Chainz debuts at No. 2 with Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and Kendrick Lamar drops to No. 3 with DAMN.

DAMN.'s position is particularly impressive considering that its in 10th chart week and still selling 70,000 copies.

Meanwhile, Melodrama debuted at No. 5 in the UK and Lorde sung at Glastonbury over the weekend.

[Getty]

She performed in a glass box. What a popstar.

WATCH LORDE'S 'GREEN LIGHT' VIDEO HERE!

