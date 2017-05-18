Lorde Talks About Being Body Shamed ‘It Rocked My Foundations’
Singer Lorde has revealed that she was body shamed when she first became successful
Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 18:17
Lorde’s a pretty sussed 20 year old, but she still found it hard to deal with internet trolls trying to body shame her online.The singer has revealed that she received nasty comments after her breakout hit Royals became a success. “It rocked my foundations and could have f***ed me, you know?,” she told the NME in a new interview.
“I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been.”She added that the hate was sparked because of her success in the charts, “I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favourite people to Number One, and they were like, ‘F*** her, she's got really far-apart eyes’,
“I remember being like, ‘Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?’ Just weird s*** like that.”
Thankfully, Lorde had a good support network so that she could ignore the body shamers and feel confident about herself.
“I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself,” she finished.
Words: Olivia Cooke
