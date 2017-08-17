Lorde Transforms 'Melodrama' With An Amazing 'Reimagined' Live Set

“I’ve never done anything like this before, I don’t really do acoustic sessions or anything.”

Perhaps that’s why Lorde’s brand new VEVO set is so special, or it’s how beautiful her new songs sound when performed in their original forms.

The ‘Perfect Places’ singer has debuted ‘Melodrama Reimagined’, a one-off live session with VEVO, where she returns to the same studio the album was made to perform the songs much more intimately than we’ve heard before.

She also explains the story behind the Melodrama album, which was recorded over two and half years (!) with Jack Antonoff in New York’s legendary Electric Lady studio, where artists like Lady Gaga, Kanye West and Frank Ocean have made some magic.

“A lot of Melodrama is about taking these traditionally young female emotions and it was kind of interesting to me to amplify them and make them into something kind of transcendent” is the most perfect explanation of the (truly brilliant) album.

Lorde also hilariously reveals that the piano used for ‘Green Light’, ‘Perfect Places’ and ‘Writer In The Dark’ is out of tune, “so most of the record is slightly out of tune.” Who knew?!

We certainly couldn’t tell…

Whether she’s singing alone on the piano or backed by singers and instrumentation, Lorde absolutely kills it in every single performance, and it’s made us love the album even more than before.

'The Louvre'

'Sober'

'Writer In The Dark'

'Supercut'

'Homemade Dynamite'

'Hard Feelings / Loveless'

