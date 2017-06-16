New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

ALBUMS

Lorde – Melodrama

After four years, a sprinkling of singles and a confirmed onion rings Instagram account, Lorde finally releases the much-anticipated follow-up to Pure Heroine. A raw, blisteringly honest second record, Melodrama traces the story of one house party, with all the drunken mistakes, anxiety and elation that the best nights in, with your friends, can bring. ‘Writer In The Dark’ is the standout track, but everything here is worth your time. We’re very lucky to have Lorde. Considering that she’s still only 20, the next few decades with Lorde are going to be special, aren’t they? There’s so much to come…

Royal Blood - How Did We Get So Dark?

The BRIT-winning rockers return with their second studio album, which packs in more of the wall-smashing riffs and thundering drums in a refreshing sub-35-minute run-time. Hit play.

SINGLES

Calvin Harris Ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – 'Feels '

With Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 just two weeks away, Calvin Harris has dropped another summery, feel-good single. ‘Feels’, a bouncy, reggae-tinged track featuring Katy Perry, Big Sean & Pharrell Williams (who also appeared on ‘Heatstroke’), is exactly what you need to get ready for a weekend full of sun and cans.

George Ezra - 'Don’t Matter Now'

After his debut album, Wanted On Voyage, made George Ezra one of the surprise hits of 2014 and one of the UK’s biggest-selling acts of the 2010s (WOV sold over one million records), Ezra is back with more positivity and chill vibes.

“It’s not very cool to be happy. I’m going to bring it back! The best thing I can do is be honest,” George told Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1. “Even if people can’t tell that they know, they definitely know whether you’re being honest or not.”

The Killers - 'The Man'

The Killers are back, and things have changed a wee bit. No matter what you opinion of the Las Vegas four-piece is, you need to give them credit for trying something new, having some fun, and for continuing to have one of pop’s most ridiculous individuals, Brandon Flowers, at the helm. (Just check this latest photo of Brandon and a shell for proof.)

Jax Jones Ft. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don – 'Instruction'

We’re getting serious carnival vibes from Jax’s brand new single, featuring Demi Lovato (!) and MTV Brand New nominee, Stefflon Don. ALSO, IT COMES WITH ITS OWN DANCE ROUTINE. What more could anyone want?

Steve Aoki Ft. Migos & Lil Yachty - 'Night Call'

Get a taste of Steve Aoki’s forthcoming hip-hop project ‘Kolony’, featuring Lil Yachty (who recently released his debut album Teenage Emotions) and – obviously – Migos. Because what would a single released in 2017 be if Migos didn’t feature? (Note: the trio have worked with Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and absolutely everyone else so far.)

Kolony features guest appearances from 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Wale, Ma$e, Lil Uzi Vert, T-Pain, iLoveMakonnen and more.

Coldplay - 'All I Can Think About Is You'

“Everything is upside down,” Chris Martin sings on this contemplative new single, the latest to release from their forthcoming ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP.

Martin Solveig & ALMA - 'All Stars'

Martin Solveig teams with Finnish singer-songwriter ALMA for his latest floor-filler…

Dizzee Rascal – 'Space'

Dizzee Rascal’s new album, Raskit, announced this week with no release date, will be his first since 2013’s The Fifth. “The album’s gonna be very loud,” Dizzee told Beats 1. “It’s a real rap-based album at the moment, there ain’t really no dance music on there.” Check out the first taste of Raskit below.

Macklemore Ft. Skylar Grey - 'Glorious'

Macklemore oozes positivity on ‘Glorious’, an uplifting new track featuring Skylar Gray, an additive piano loop and quick-building percussion. It’s not clear if ‘Glorious’ or two of Macklemore’s other recent singles, "Wednesday Morning" or "Drug Dealer,” will feature on his upcoming solo record, which is yet to get a title.