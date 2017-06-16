Lorde

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Also featuring Royal Blood, George Ezra and many more!

Friday, June 16, 2017 - 12:11

ALBUMS

LordeMelodrama

After four years, a sprinkling of singles and a confirmed onion rings Instagram account, Lorde finally releases the much-anticipated follow-up to Pure Heroine. A raw, blisteringly honest second record, Melodrama traces the story of one house party, with all the drunken mistakes, anxiety and elation that the best nights in, with your friends, can bring. ‘Writer In The Dark’ is the standout track, but everything here is worth your time. We’re very lucky to have Lorde. Considering that she’s still only  20, the next few decades with Lorde are going to be special, aren’t they? There’s so much to come…

Royal Blood - How Did We Get So Dark?

The BRIT-winning rockers return with their second studio album, which packs in more of the wall-smashing riffs and thundering drums in a refreshing sub-35-minute run-time. Hit play.

SINGLES

Calvin Harris Ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – 'Feels '

With Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 just two weeks away, Calvin Harris has dropped another summery, feel-good single. ‘Feels’, a bouncy, reggae-tinged track featuring Katy Perry, Big Sean & Pharrell Williams (who also appeared on ‘Heatstroke’), is exactly what you need to get ready for a weekend full of sun and cans.

George Ezra - 'Don’t Matter Now'

After his debut album, Wanted On Voyage, made George Ezra one of the surprise hits of 2014 and one of the UK’s biggest-selling acts of the 2010s (WOV sold over one million records), Ezra is back with more positivity and chill vibes.

“It’s not very cool to be happy. I’m going to bring it back! The best thing I can do is be honest,” George told Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1. “Even if people can’t tell that they know, they definitely know whether you’re being honest or not.”

The Killers - 'The Man'

The Killers are back, and things have changed a wee bit. No matter what you opinion of the Las Vegas four-piece is, you need to give them credit for trying something new, having some fun, and for continuing to have one of pop’s most ridiculous individuals, Brandon Flowers, at the helm. (Just check this latest photo of Brandon and a shell for proof.)

Jax Jones Ft. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don – 'Instruction'

We’re getting serious carnival vibes from Jax’s brand new single, featuring Demi Lovato (!) and MTV Brand New nominee, Stefflon Don. ALSO, IT COMES WITH ITS OWN DANCE ROUTINE. What more could anyone want?

Steve Aoki Ft. Migos & Lil Yachty - 'Night Call'

Get a taste of Steve Aoki’s forthcoming hip-hop project ‘Kolony’, featuring Lil Yachty (who recently released his debut album Teenage Emotions) and – obviously – Migos. Because what would a single released in 2017 be if Migos didn’t feature? (Note: the trio have worked with Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and absolutely everyone else so far.)

Kolony features guest appearances from 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Wale, Ma$e, Lil Uzi Vert, T-Pain, iLoveMakonnen and more.

Coldplay - 'All I Can Think About Is You'

“Everything is upside down,” Chris Martin sings on this contemplative new single, the latest to release from their forthcoming ‘Kaleidoscope’ EP.

Martin Solveig & ALMA - 'All Stars'

Martin Solveig teams with Finnish singer-songwriter ALMA for his latest floor-filler…

Dizzee Rascal – 'Space'

Dizzee Rascal’s new album, Raskit, announced this week with no release date, will be his first since 2013’s The Fifth. “The album’s gonna be very loud,” Dizzee told Beats 1. “It’s a real rap-based album at the moment, there ain’t really no dance music on there.” Check out the first taste of Raskit below.

Macklemore Ft. Skylar Grey - 'Glorious'

Macklemore oozes positivity on ‘Glorious’, an uplifting new track featuring Skylar Gray, an additive piano loop and quick-building percussion. It’s not clear if ‘Glorious’ or two of Macklemore’s other recent singles, "Wednesday Morning" or "Drug Dealer,” will feature on his upcoming solo record, which is yet to get a title.

Latest News

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Ansel Elgort Did Some Truly Spectacular Singing And Dancing On The Late Late Show

Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Miley Cyrus Explains Her Decision To Quit Smoking Weed

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account

Horoscopes | June 13th - June 19th 2017

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Are Back For Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer

Love Island 2017: TWO New Potential Couples Get close And Tyne-Lexy FINALLY Gets A Date With New Lad Mike

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Reveals The Last Time She Felt Proud And It Involves Revenge Sex – EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus Just Pulled The Ultimate Hannah Montana Move

Royal Blood Won't Be Jumping On the Collab Bandwagon...Yet

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday

Null Stern Hotel Appenzellerland

This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Literally Has No Walls Or Roof

More From Lorde

Lorde

New Music Out This Week (16th June 2016)

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account

Has Lorde Secretly Been Running An Instagram Account About Onion Rings?

Fifth Harmony

New Music Out This Week (2nd June 2017)

Music

Lorde’s New Album Is About The Story Of A Single House Party

Music

This Week’s New Music Round Up: Lorde, Nicki Minaj, Jon Bellion & More

Lorde

Green Light

Ed Sheeran

New Music Out This Week (3rd March 2017)

Music

This Week’s New Music Round Up: Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Little Mix, Coldplay & More

Music

Lorde Launches Website Teasing New Music This Friday!

Music

Beyoncé, Lorde, Martin Garrix & More Set To Play Coachella 2017

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

You'll NEVER Guess Which Geordie Lass Ex On The Beach Hunk Max Morley Fancied Before He Dated Charlotte Crosby – EXCLUSIVE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE