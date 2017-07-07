Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't

Check out the latest from MTV News...

Does anyone actually know who's left in Taylor Swift's squad? Just because Lorde - who we'd always kind of assumed was a key part of that particular girl gang - just implied that actually, she isn't one of them.

In an interview that aired on Friday, the 20-year-old made it clear to Sunrise co-host David Koch that despite being friends with Taylor, she certainly doesn't run in her infamous circle.

Lorde was quizzed by the host on being part of 'Taylor's squad' after claiming: "I don't hang out with these people at all."

The singer went on to make some kind of vaguely confusing comments, saying: "You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily.

"The second you think too hard about it, you'll just go insane, so it's best to be like 'we're in wonderland and it's just what happens around here."

To be fair Lorde is kind of known for rejecting the whole fame thing, so we guess what the 'Green Light' singer is trying to say is that she frankly doesn't give a damn about being part of the massively famous squad.

Fair enough.