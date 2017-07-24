Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Addresses Larry Stylinson Rumours Head On: “It Felt A Little Disrespectful”

The Back To You singer has opened up about the entire Larry Stylinson situation.

Monday, July 24, 2017 - 17:11

Louis Tomlinson has spoken real life words about the whole Larry Stylinson situation, admitting that he doesn’t find it remotely funny or even interesting for that matter.

Chatting to The Sun on Monday about the conspiracy theory suggesting that Louis was once, or even still is, in a secret relationship with bandmate Harry Styles, the singer explained how it affected him personally.

"I've never actually been asked about it directly. It's a funny thing. It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy. When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now,” he said.

The Doncaster lad added that the rumours actually affected his friendship with Harry.

“I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love. So it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything a little bit more unapproachable. I think [what's happened since] shows that it was never anything "real" if I can use that word."

Getty

While Louis later added in a Q&A with the newspaper that there really is no truth in the whole thing.

“It's a funny thing, people can believe what they want to believe. But it's like anything – if you Google "Conspiracy on iPhones," you're going to get a conspiracy. So it's one of these things that people love to buy into, but in reality obviously there's no truth to it. Obviously.”

Line. Drawn. 

Louis Tomlinson has denied any rumours surrounding Larry Stylinson.
Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan insist Louis Tomlinson was a vital member of One Direction.
Louis Tomlinson opens up about dealing with fame in revealing new interview.
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson
