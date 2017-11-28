Louis Tomlinson Announces New Single 'Miss You'
The 'Back To You' singer is about to drop his first fully solo single and we are SO excited...
Six months after 'Back To You' dropped, Louis Tomlinson has finally announced a new single.
The follow-up to his brilliant Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals collaboration will drop this Friday with its live debut performance happening just one day later during this weekend's X Factor finale.
'Miss You' is the title of the new song, which will be his first properly solo release after two massive collaborations.
But these days I don't even know myself, no
I always thought I'd be with someone else
I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah
I call you but you never even answer
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you
I know my friends, they give me bad advice
Like move on, get you out my mind
But don't you think I haven't even tried?
You got me cornered and my hands are tied
You got me so addicted to the drama
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you
And I guess you'll never know
All the bullshit that you put me through
And I guess you'll never know, no
Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder
You can be the pill to ease the pain
'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama
Baby, here we go again
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
I just keep on coming back to you
Louis announced the new single by posting its moody artwork on Instagram, a red-lit portrait showing the singer in the middle of a busy club atmosphere.
"New single ‘Miss You’ will be out this Friday with a performance on the The X Factor final on the Saturday," he tweeted earlier this week. "Can’t wait for this one!"
The song title suggests the song could be a ballad yet the artwork is more club bop, so we have no idea what to expect from this one.
Earlier this year, Louis revealed that his debut solo album is inspired by Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, artists he grew up listening to and admired.
Speaking to BBC Music, he said "My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story. I'm so bored of that."
"The way they [Arctic Monkeys and Oasis] tell stories is such an effortless thing. It's real, it's honest and it's to the point, you know?"
Colour us excited to hear what Louis has in store! We can't wait!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH LOUIS TOMLINSON'S 'JUST LIKE YOU' LYRIC VIDEO BELOW
Cigarette in my left hand
Whole world in my right hand
25 and it's all planned
Night out and it's ten grand
Headlines that I can't stand
But you only get half of the story
The cash, and the cars and the glory
No sleep and we party ‘til morning
Cos nobody cares when you're boring
I'm just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah, I get sad too
And when I'm down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I'm just like you
If you only knew
If I had it my way, pub lunch every Sunday
Cheap beer and it's okay
I wanna lay where she lays
I wanna stay in these days
Gonna smoke and it's okay
But you only get half of the story
The cash, and the cars and the glory
Just like everyone else here before me
Cos nobody cares when you're boring
I'm just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah, I get sad too
And when I'm down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I'm just like you
If you only knew
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Can't I just be the same?
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Let me be the same
I'm just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah I get sad too
And when I'm down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I'm just like you
If you only knew
If you only knew