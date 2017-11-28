Louis Tomlinson Announces New Single 'Miss You'

Six months after 'Back To You' dropped, Louis Tomlinson has finally announced a new single.

The follow-up to his brilliant Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals collaboration will drop this Friday with its live debut performance happening just one day later during this weekend's X Factor finale.

'Miss You' is the title of the new song, which will be his first properly solo release after two massive collaborations.

View the lyrics I know you say you know me, know me well

But these days I don't even know myself, no

I always thought I'd be with someone else

I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah



I call you but you never even answer

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you



I know my friends, they give me bad advice

Like move on, get you out my mind

But don't you think I haven't even tried?

You got me cornered and my hands are tied



You got me so addicted to the drama

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you



And I guess you'll never know

All the bullshit that you put me through

And I guess you'll never know, no



Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder

You can be the pill to ease the pain

'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama

Baby, here we go again



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Writer(s): Pablo Bowman, Nicholas Gale, Louis Tomlinson, Richard Boardman, Sarah Blanchard

Louis announced the new single by posting its moody artwork on Instagram, a red-lit portrait showing the singer in the middle of a busy club atmosphere.

"New single ‘Miss You’ will be out this Friday with a performance on the The X Factor final on the Saturday," he tweeted earlier this week. "Can’t wait for this one!"

The song title suggests the song could be a ballad yet the artwork is more club bop, so we have no idea what to expect from this one.

[Getty]

Earlier this year, Louis revealed that his debut solo album is inspired by Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, artists he grew up listening to and admired.

Speaking to BBC Music, he said "My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story. I'm so bored of that."

"The way they [Arctic Monkeys and Oasis] tell stories is such an effortless thing. It's real, it's honest and it's to the point, you know?"

Colour us excited to hear what Louis has in store! We can't wait!

New single ‘Miss You’ will be out this Friday with a performance on the @thexfactor final on the Saturday ! Can’t wait for this one ! #missyou — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 26, 2017

Miss You. Friday ! Miss You. Friday ! A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Words: Ross McNeilage

