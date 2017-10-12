Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Gets Personal on Surprise New Teaser Track 'Just Like You'

The brand new track is a gif to the 'Back to You' star's fans...

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 10:33

Louis Tomlinson is having an amazing year. Not only has his 2016 Steve Aoki collaboration 'Just Hold On' been certified Gold in the UK but his official solo debut 'Back to You' has been certified Silver and is still being played all over UK radio.

That's not all though. The former One Direction star has just released a brand new song just for his fans.

View the lyrics
I know you say you know me, know me well
But these days I don't even know myself, no
I always thought I'd be with someone else
I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah

I call you but you never even answer
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain

Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you

I know my friends, they give me bad advice
Like move on, get you out my mind
But don't you think I haven't even tried?
You got me cornered and my hands are tied

You got me so addicted to the drama
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain

Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you

And I guess you'll never know
All the bullshit that you put me through
And I guess you'll never know, no

Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder
You can be the pill to ease the pain
'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama
Baby, here we go again

Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
I just keep on coming back to you
Writer(s): Pablo Bowman, Nicholas Gale, Louis Tomlinson, Richard Boardman, Sarah Blanchard Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

'Just Like You' is a personal ballad that goes in depth about the fact that beneath the fame and fortune Louis is just like us.

Talking to Beats 1 Louis said: "It's very autobiographical and obviously about me. The fans have seen so much and got to know us so well, but I’ve never really had a chance to be as honest like that with music, so that was really refreshing."

Louis describes the song as "honest and vulnerable and real". It contains the refrain: "I’m just like you // If you only knew".

Just Like You

'Just Like You' is the second taste of Louis' as yet untitled debut album and is a teaser as opposed to an official single.

The singer first teased the track yesterday tweeting: "My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now. This is for you lot!" and "This is one of my favourites from the album. Conceptually I think it sums me up!"

And just hours after its release the track is already in iTunes Top 50s around the world including the US and the UK.

We can't wait to hear the second single and what else Louis has prepared for us.

In the meantime, we'll be playing 'Just Like You' and 'Back to You' on repeat!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Did Bella Hadid's Mum Yolanda Just Confirm She Is Dating Drake?

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Confirms Wishes for a One Direction Reunion and Performs on TRL

Gaz Beadle Shares An Intimate Shot Of Himself Kissing Emma McVey's Baby Bump

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Has Been Made Into A Broadway Musical And It Is Bonkers

Cara Delevingne Comes Forward With Claims She Was Sexually Harassed By Harvery Weinstein

Cole Sprouse Has Shut Down Any Hope That Dylan Might Join Riverdale

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Gets Personal on Surprise New Teaser Track 'Just Like You'

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Time She Punched Her Backup Dancer

Taylor Swift Announces 'The Swift Life' Social Media App

Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Have Split Up After Three Years Together

Is TOWIE's Megan McKenna Back With Her Ex Just Days After Splitting From Pete Wicks?

Riverdale ‘A Kiss Before Dying’: 5 Moments We Seriously Need To Discuss

Towie

Nine Argy Bargy Moments From TOWIE Episode 10

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Explains How Her New Eminem Collab ‘Revenge’ Came Around

Britney Spears Has Created a Piece of Me Playlist in Honour of the End of Her Las Vegas Residency

Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas for Apple Music&#039;s Carpool Karaoke

Camila Cabello Does Carpool Karaoke With Her Teen Crush Joe Jonas

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

Nose Hair Extensions Are The Most Bizarre Beauty Trend Of 2017

More From Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Gets Personal on Surprise New Teaser Track 'Just Like You'

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

Niall Horan Reveals Which One Direction Bandmate He Would Rely On To Save Him If He Got Arrested

Music

Louis Tomlinson’s Debut Album Is “80% Done” And Might Be Out This Year

Louis Tomlinson
Music

Louis Tomlinson Teases New Song ‘Always You’, Reveals His Favourite One Direction Song

MTV Asks Louis Tomlinson
MTV Asks

Louis Tomlinson Talks His Fave One Direction Song In MTV Asks | MTV Music

MTV Asks Louis Tomlinson
MTV Asks

Louis Tomlinson Talks His ‘Vulnerable’ & ‘Honest’ Debut Album In MTV Asks | MTV Music

Music

Watch The 2017 Teen Choice Awards Performances With Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora And More

Simon Cowell has said One Direction could reform without Harry Styles
Celebrity

One Direction Could Reunite Without Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Might Come Back Predicts Simon Cowell

Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Reveals That He And Zayn Malik Are Officially 'Mates' Again

Music

Louis Tomlinson Shares His Thoughts On Justin Bieber Cancelling His Purpose Tour

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Have A Lookalike Cousin Who Is Also A Model

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Kylie Jenner Is Now Straight Up Trolling Us With These Latest 'Pregnancy' Pics

Vicky Pattison On Leaving I’m A Celeb Extra Camp: ‘I Would Have Loved To Have Been Given A Second Chance’ - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen's Halloween Makeup Tutorial Is Seriously Gruesome

Harry Styles Just Paid The Biggest Compliment To A Crowd Of 4,000 Young Women