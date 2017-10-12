Louis Tomlinson Gets Personal on Surprise New Teaser Track 'Just Like You'

Louis Tomlinson is having an amazing year. Not only has his 2016 Steve Aoki collaboration 'Just Hold On' been certified Gold in the UK but his official solo debut 'Back to You' has been certified Silver and is still being played all over UK radio.

That's not all though. The former One Direction star has just released a brand new song just for his fans.

View the lyrics I know you say you know me, know me well

But these days I don't even know myself, no

I always thought I'd be with someone else

I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah



I call you but you never even answer

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you



I know my friends, they give me bad advice

Like move on, get you out my mind

But don't you think I haven't even tried?

You got me cornered and my hands are tied



You got me so addicted to the drama

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you



And I guess you'll never know

All the bullshit that you put me through

And I guess you'll never know, no



Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder

You can be the pill to ease the pain

'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama

Baby, here we go again



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

I just keep on coming back to you Writer(s): Pablo Bowman, Nicholas Gale, Louis Tomlinson, Richard Boardman, Sarah Blanchard Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

'Just Like You' is a personal ballad that goes in depth about the fact that beneath the fame and fortune Louis is just like us.

Talking to Beats 1 Louis said: "It's very autobiographical and obviously about me. The fans have seen so much and got to know us so well, but I’ve never really had a chance to be as honest like that with music, so that was really refreshing."

Louis describes the song as "honest and vulnerable and real". It contains the refrain: "I’m just like you // If you only knew".

'Just Like You' is the second taste of Louis' as yet untitled debut album and is a teaser as opposed to an official single.

The singer first teased the track yesterday tweeting: "My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now. This is for you lot!" and "This is one of my favourites from the album. Conceptually I think it sums me up!"

And just hours after its release the track is already in iTunes Top 50s around the world including the US and the UK.

My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now. This is for you lot ! #JustLikeYou — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 11, 2017

We can't wait to hear the second single and what else Louis has prepared for us.

In the meantime, we'll be playing 'Just Like You' and 'Back to You' on repeat!

Words: Sam Prance

