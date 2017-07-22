Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Hints That Harry Styles Is Delaying A One Direction Reunion

Reckons he has too much potential to stick with the band alone.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 09:32

Louis Tomlinson has come forward to offer his thoughts on when One Direction might reunite, and it's overachiever Harry Styles who could be delaying the reformation of the band.

Revealing that Harry has "too much potential" to think about chucking in his solo options just yet, Louis explained that it must be a "confusing time" for Harry to have to decide his career path. 

In an interview with The Sun, Louis said: "Honestly, I just think it's too difficult to say [when the band will reunite], especially with someone like Harry, who's got so much potential. It's just kind of a confusing place for him to be as an individual, to be like, "OK, what is next?""

Explaining that he's always had a "high level of respect" for his bandmate, Louis admitted that the Larry conspiracy - in which a portion of fans believed the pair were in a secret relationship - drove something of a wedge between their friendship. 

"There’s no politics or anything. Inevitably in a band, you’re going to get some people who get on really well and some people who get on quite well. I have forever had a very, very high level of respect for Harry.

As for the roaring success of Harry's debut acting role in Dunkirk, Louis said: “He’s great in this situation, he’s great on stage, he’s a great musician and artist. It’s just one of those things that happens naturally in a band.”

One thing's for sure; whenever these guys decide to hit the stage again, we have every intention of being front-row ticket holders. Until then, let's make the most of those shiny new solo-careers. 

