Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Hints That His New Single ‘Back To You’ Is About Eleanor Calder

Awww.

Monday, July 10, 2017 - 12:43

With it being just a matter of days now before Louis Tomlinson releases his Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals collab Back To You, it’s really about time we start trying to figure what the song might be about.

And luckily for everyone there’s more than just the song title to base our theories on, with Louis having recently spoken words about just the topic we’re after.

“With this song we wanted to write something a little less soppy,” he said of the statement. “It’s about that one person that no matter how hard you try, you keep coming back to. All your support has been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear the track.”

So we’re going to go ahead and make an educated guess that it’s about his on/off and more recently on again girlfriend Eleanor Calder, which is really quite cute.

Though this isn’t the first time Louis has penned a song about her, with One Direction’s similarly titled Back For You said to be about their girlfriends at the time.

Either way we’re still waiting for Louis to write a song about us. 

Louis Tomlinson Hints That His New Single 'Back To You' Is About Eleanor Calder

