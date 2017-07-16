Louis Tomlinson Just Got Signed To A Record Label

Louis Tomlinson has signed a new record deal.

The One Direction star impressed fans when he released a dance tune called Just Hold On at the end of last year.

The track was a collaboration with DJ Steve Aoki, but now Louis will officially be releasing music made by himself under the Sony record label Epic.

The news was announced on Twitter on Friday with the update: “We're thrilled to welcome @Louis_Tomlinson to the Epic family!"

Louis himself re-tweeted the news along with the ‘cool’ sunglasses face emoji - although it is believed his signing is a co-deal with his oriignal record label Syco.

Fellow former One Direction star Harry Styles is also found releasing music via Sony under the Columbia record label.

While Zayn too releases via Sony under the RCA label.

Fellow Directioners Liam Payne and Niall Horan, however, have defected to Universal music group labels.

One Direction were a Sony band – when they released their albums and singles under Simon Cowell’s label, Syco.

