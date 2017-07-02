Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Just Posted The Cutest Photo Of His Son With A Guitar

Music is clearly going to run in this family

Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 14:49

Louis Tomlinson has shared an abso-bloomin-lutely  adorable photo of his little son.

The former One Direction star became a first time dad in January last year.

Instagram

And it looks like he is already trying to encourage his one-year-old son Freddie to follow in his musical footsteps.

Over the weekend, Louis uploaded a super cute photo of himself with Freddie and an electric guitar to Instagram.

And his cute mini-me son looked pretty happy holding on to the musical instrument.

Louis – who has his son with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth – has gushed about being a first time father.

Instagram

Asked what his favourite part of being a father is earlier this year, Louis replied: "All of it."

He added: "Any time he can do something new -- I know he's not a dog, but... for example, he just started taking his first few steps, which is like nothing else, but before that he was a little bit vocal. It’s constantly changing, but the whole thing is super cool.”

Awww.

WATCH! The Most Outrageously Shocking Reality Show Hook Ups EVER

