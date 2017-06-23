Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About His One Direction Insecurities In Refreshingly Honest Interview

Catch up on all of the latest celeb news right now >>>

Up until now Louis Tomlinson has never been seen as the chattiest of celebs, not giving all that many interview since One Direction went on that indefinite hiatus.

But with his new single with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals on the horizon, Louis found himself doing so much more than just promoting his music when he sat down with The Guardian recently.

In fact it might just be the most honest chat we’ve ever read from any of the 1D boys, as Louis admits that he’s more aware then ever that he’s not the most talented of the five lads.

“The others have always been… Like Niall, for example. He’s the most lovely guy in the world. Happy-go-lucky Irish, no sense of arrogance. And he’s fearless. There are times I’ve thought: ‘I’d have a bit of that,’" Louis began when talking about being a ‘fringe member’ of the group.

“Zayn, back in the day. He could relate to me on a nerves level. In the first year we were both the least confident. But Zayn has a fantastic voice and for him it was always about owning that.

"Liam always had a good stage presence, same as Harry, they’ve both got that ownership. Harry comes across very cool. Liam’s all about getting the crowd going, doing a bit of dancing… And then there’s me.”

He goes on to add that he wasn’t all that in favour of the band ‘taking a break’, admitting that he was just getting started.

“In the last year of One Direction I was probably the most confident I ever was. And then it was: ‘OK, hiatus!’” He later added: "It wasn’t necessarily a nice conversation. I could see where it was going.”

