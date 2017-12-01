Louis Tomlinson Parties Through The Pain On 'Miss You'

Louis Tomlinson emerges from the silence with a huge bang-er.

Six months after the Bebe Rexha-assisted 'Back To You', he has released a brand new single 'Miss You' today, an undeniable anthem that sounds 100% Louis.

After experimenting with EDM, he finds his feet with a return to stadium-sized pop-rock à la One Direction's best with more grown, transparent lyricism that is oh-so-relatable.

But these days I don't even know myself, no

I always thought I'd be with someone else

I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah



I call you but you never even answer

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you



I know my friends, they give me bad advice

Like move on, get you out my mind

But don't you think I haven't even tried?

You got me cornered and my hands are tied



You got me so addicted to the drama

I tell myself I'm done with wicked games

But then I get so numb with all the laughter

That I forget about the pain



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you



And I guess you'll never know

All the bullshit that you put me through

And I guess you'll never know, no



Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder

You can be the pill to ease the pain

'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama

Baby, here we go again



Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me

You drag me down, you fuck me up

We're on the ground, we're screaming

I don't know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it

But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)

Writer(s): Pablo Bowman, Nicholas Gale, Louis Tomlinson, Richard Boardman, Sarah Blanchard

Singing over guitar-fused production - with insanely rich violins appearing halfway through (!) - 'Miss You' plays out like a stream of consciousness, with Louis realising his excessive lifestyle is less about fun and more about masking pain.

"We're dancing on tables and I'm off my face / With all of my people / It couldn't get better they say," he sings on the chorus. "Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong / And it hits me when the lights go on / Shit, maybe I miss you."

It's a sing-along party tune about the betrayal of partying, which is just as good as irresistible dance songs about heartbreak. Like all good pop songs, the depth of the storytelling is disguised with an infectious melody, and we love it.

Louis says he wrote the song "about a time in my life when I was going out partying every night. In hindsight throughout that time I was pretty numb and just going through the motions."

We don't like to compare an artist's solo project to their band's music but considering Louis co-wrote almost half of One Direction's discography, 'Miss You' sounds like an evolution of the arena-ready anthems he co-helmed, like 'Diana' and 'Midnight Memories'.

This really feels like Louis' moment and we are loving it!

Words: Ross McNeilage

