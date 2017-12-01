Louis Tomlinson Parties Through The Pain On 'Miss You'
The 'Back To You' singer's new single is irresistible pop-rock perfection...
Louis Tomlinson emerges from the silence with a huge bang-er.
Six months after the Bebe Rexha-assisted 'Back To You', he has released a brand new single 'Miss You' today, an undeniable anthem that sounds 100% Louis.
After experimenting with EDM, he finds his feet with a return to stadium-sized pop-rock à la One Direction's best with more grown, transparent lyricism that is oh-so-relatable.
But these days I don't even know myself, no
I always thought I'd be with someone else
I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah
I call you but you never even answer
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you
I know my friends, they give me bad advice
Like move on, get you out my mind
But don't you think I haven't even tried?
You got me cornered and my hands are tied
You got me so addicted to the drama
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you
And I guess you'll never know
All the bullshit that you put me through
And I guess you'll never know, no
Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder
You can be the pill to ease the pain
'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama
Baby, here we go again
Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
I just keep on coming back to you
Singing over guitar-fused production - with insanely rich violins appearing halfway through (!) - 'Miss You' plays out like a stream of consciousness, with Louis realising his excessive lifestyle is less about fun and more about masking pain.
"We're dancing on tables and I'm off my face / With all of my people / It couldn't get better they say," he sings on the chorus. "Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong / And it hits me when the lights go on / Shit, maybe I miss you."
It's a sing-along party tune about the betrayal of partying, which is just as good as irresistible dance songs about heartbreak. Like all good pop songs, the depth of the storytelling is disguised with an infectious melody, and we love it.
Louis says he wrote the song "about a time in my life when I was going out partying every night. In hindsight throughout that time I was pretty numb and just going through the motions."
We don't like to compare an artist's solo project to their band's music but considering Louis co-wrote almost half of One Direction's discography, 'Miss You' sounds like an evolution of the arena-ready anthems he co-helmed, like 'Diana' and 'Midnight Memories'.
This really feels like Louis' moment and we are loving it!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH LOUIS TOMLINSON'S 'JUST LIKE YOU' LYRIC VIDEO BELOW
Cigarette in my left hand
Whole world in my right hand
25 and it's all planned
Night out and it's ten grand
Headlines that I can't stand
But you only get half of the story
The cash, and the cars and the glory
No sleep and we party ‘til morning
Cos nobody cares when you're boring
I'm just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah, I get sad too
And when I'm down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I'm just like you
If you only knew
If I had it my way, pub lunch every Sunday
Cheap beer and it's okay
I wanna lay where she lays
I wanna stay in these days
Gonna smoke and it's okay
But you only get half of the story
The cash, and the cars and the glory
Just like everyone else here before me
Cos nobody cares when you're boring
I'm just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah, I get sad too
And when I'm down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I'm just like you
If you only knew
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Can't I just be the same?
Every heart breaks the same
Every tear leaves a stain
Let me be the same
I'm just like you
Even though my problems look nothing like yours do
Yeah I get sad too
And when I'm down I need somebody to talk to
Yeah, I feel the same as you do
Same stress, same shit to go through
I'm just like you
If you only knew
If you only knew